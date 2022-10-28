2022 general election municipal questions in Atlantic County

In several municipalities, voters will not only have candidates to choose on Nov. 8, but in Atlantic City, Linwood, Northfield and Port Republic, residents will be asked to weigh in on questions ranging from a new government elections format to authorizing cannabis sales. Below are the ballot questions posed to voters in The Press coverage area:

Atlantic City

Official Municipal Question

“Shall the Charter of the City of Atlantic City governed by the Mayor Council Plan of the Optional Municipal Charter Law be amended, as permitted under that plan, to provide for the holding of non-partisan municipal elections in May?”

Interpretive Statement

A no vote is a vote to retain the current form of municipal government elections. The City of Atlantic City has a Mayor-Council form of government with 9 council members, 6 of whom are elected from a ward and 3 of whom are elected at large. Currently, the Mayor and Council members are all elected for all staggered terms at a partisan election held in November, with primaries held in June.

A yes vote is a vote to add an election date in May in addition to November elections. The Mayor and Council would be elected in May with no primaries. Because the election would be non-partisan, candidates would no longer be required to identify themselves as being related to any party or organization.

Linwood

Official Municipal Question

“Shall the Common Council of the City of Linwood, in the County of Atlantic, New Jersey, install a multi-use artificial turf field at All Wars Memorial Park for an estimated cost of $1.6 million while upgrading the aging, existing lighting to high efficiency LED lighting for the entire park at an estimated cost of $1 million and issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $2.6 million to finance the cost of such installation and lighting upgrades? Upgrades to presently existing lighting facilities will need to take place in 3-5 years.”

Interpretive Statement

This non-binding referendum will allow the Mayor and City Council of the City of Linwood to obtain the sentiment of the legal voters of the City as to whether the City of Linwood should install an artificial turf playing surface at All Wars Memorial Park, upgrade the aging existing lighting now (that needs to be replaced in 3-5 years), to high efficiency LED lighting for the entire park and to fund the cost of such installation through the issuance of bonds in an estimated $2.6 million. The estimated cost of the artificial turf field is $1.6 million. The estimated useful life of the artificial turf field is projected to be 10-12 years. The City and sports organizations pay over $75,000 every year to maintain the existing grass fields. The lights at All Wars Memorial Park were originally installed in 2000 and have a life expectancy of 25 years. It will be necessary to install new lighting by the year 2025 regardless of the installation of a new artificial turf field. The cost of the lighting is $1 million. The Mayor and City Council are not legally bound to act in accordance with the results of the vote on this question.

Northfield

Official Municipal Question

“Shall the Common Council of the City of Northfield adopt an Ordinance to authorize up to three (3) Class 5 retail cannabis licenses and three (3) Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses (both license Classes as defined by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission) in an area (subject to referral to and recommendation of the Planning Board of the City of Northfield in accordance with the New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law) anticipated to be on the western end of Tilton Road, from Debora Street west to the City of Northfield’s border with Egg Harbor Township, subject to: (i) a 1000’ separation requirement from/to any church, synagogue, temple, other place used exclusively for religious worship, school, playground, park and child care facility; and (ii) the requirement/condition that only the holders of the three (3) Class 5 retail cannabis licenses will be eligible to apply for and be approved for the three (3) Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses.”

Interpretive Statement

The Cannabis, Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act allows, in part, the City of Northfield to decide whether or not to allow retail cannabis sales and delivery in the City of Northfield and where such retail sales may occur. The Act allows for the collection of a 2% tax on such retail sales. It is anticipated that revenues received in this regard may be used to offset the costs of City services that will reduce the tax burden on City residents. The Act currently allows cannabis to be delivered anywhere in Northfield from other communities without Northfield collecting any revenue. Allowing the retail sales on the west end of Tilton Road, a commercial district and a main corridor through the City of Northfield: (i) will allow the City of Northfield to collect the 2% revenue to be used to offset the costs of City services and the tax burden of Northfield property owners; and (ii) may help economic development and local commerce in the City of Northfield.

A “Yes” vote on this referendum question will mean that the voter desires retail sale and delivery of cannabis in designated areas within the City of Northfield.

Port Republic

Official Municipal Question

“Shall the City of Port Republic School District be reclassified from a Type I School District (with five (5) members of the Board of Education appointed by the Mayor) to a Type II School District made up of nine (9) Board of Education Members elected by the legally qualified voters of the City of Port Republic, Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:9-4.”

Interpretive Statement

If a majority of voters vote yes, the change from a Type I School District to a Type II School District would mean that voters would elect members to the City of Port Republic Board of Education as opposed to the Board members being selected by the Mayor of the City. The Board of Education would change from a five-member Type I board to a nine-member Type II elected board. Each board member would be elected to a three-year term, with elections for three members occurring during regularly-scheduled annual November elections starting the first November after passage of this referendum, and current members remaining until their terms expire. The change from Type I to Type II would eliminate the appointed Board of School Estimate who currently vote on the school budget. Under Type II, the voters would vote on the approval of any budget exceeding a 2% increase from the previous year’s budget (with limited exceptions). Under Type II, the public would also vote on future bonding for school capital projects that exceed the state cap on property tax growth. If approved, under Type II there will also be other minor technical changes required that are not set forth herein. To increase the Board from a five-member to a nine-member board, a special election will need to be held for the election of the additional members.