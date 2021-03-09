 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Republicans to run for Buena Vista Township Committee
0 comments

2 Republicans to run for Buena Vista Township Committee

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Buena Vista Township Republican League has announced Ellen Testa and Aaron Krenzer will run for Township Committee this year.

"I've been on committee for almost a year, but we need control to effect positive change. With another sweep in November, we can return Buena Vista Township to Republican control and bring Buena back," Committeeman Bill Ruggeri said.

"Democrats have been in control of Buena for so many years, and what do we have to show for it? The answer is not much," said Testa, a resident of the township for more than 20 years and a former small business owner. "We need to work to support our local businesses and position Buena to be a place for employers to open up. We can't rely on others to do it for us, we have to band together as a community and help ourselves."

Krenzer, who has lived in Buena Vista Township for nearly a decade, chose this community to start his family.

"I could not imagine living anywhere else. I love it here, and I want to make this community better for all of us. The only way we can turn things around here is a change in leadership."

The first step is ensuring taxpayers know what's happening in Township Hall, Krenzer said.

+2 
Ellen Testa of Buena Vista Township

TESTA

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+2 
Aaron Krenzer of Buena Vista Township

KRENZER

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News