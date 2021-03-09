2 Republicans to run for Buena Vista Township Committee

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Buena Vista Township Republican League has announced Ellen Testa and Aaron Krenzer will run for Township Committee this year.

"I've been on committee for almost a year, but we need control to effect positive change. With another sweep in November, we can return Buena Vista Township to Republican control and bring Buena back," Committeeman Bill Ruggeri said.

"Democrats have been in control of Buena for so many years, and what do we have to show for it? The answer is not much," said Testa, a resident of the township for more than 20 years and a former small business owner. "We need to work to support our local businesses and position Buena to be a place for employers to open up. We can't rely on others to do it for us, we have to band together as a community and help ourselves."

Krenzer, who has lived in Buena Vista Township for nearly a decade, chose this community to start his family.

"I could not imagine living anywhere else. I love it here, and I want to make this community better for all of us. The only way we can turn things around here is a change in leadership."

The first step is ensuring taxpayers know what's happening in Township Hall, Krenzer said.

