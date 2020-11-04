18,473 vote-by-mail ballots still to be processed in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Board of Elections currently has 18,473 vote-by-mail ballots yet to count, after receiving another 10,607 after the polls closed Tuesday night in the last large batch it is likely to get.

That number does not include provisional ballots, which are expected to number more than 10,000, Board Chair Lynn Caterson said.

“By Friday evening we expect to have every vote (by mail) counted,” Caterson said, “except those that dribble in from the USPS (post office).”

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of elections accept ballots the Postal Service delivers to them up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day. They must accept ballots without postmarks if they are delivered by the Postal Service up to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The number of new ballots is high enough to potentially affect all three freeholder races, and as a longshot the 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.

+3 South Jersey voters, their ballots cast, wait for results With many voters casting ballots for weeks, Election Day in South Jersey looked a little dif…

“I think a lot are going to be disproportionately Republican. They didn’t want to vote by mail, so brought them in,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “That is why Van Drew is so confident.”