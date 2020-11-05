18,473 mail ballots, 9,013 provisionals still to be processed in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Board of Elections currently has 18,473 vote-by-mail ballots yet to count, after receiving another 10,607 after the polls closed Tuesday night in the last large batch it is likely to get, Board Chair Lynn Caterson said Wednesday.
That number does not include provisional ballots, of which there are 9,013, with another 33 to be returned from polling sites by the Board of Elections, according to Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.
“By Friday evening we expect to have every vote (by mail) counted,” Caterson said, “except those that dribble in from the USPS (post office).”
The provisional votes cannot begin to be counted until all of the vote-by-mail ballots are counted, and that cannot happen until at least Nov. 11. Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order, boards of elections must accept ballots the Postal Service delivers to them up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day. They must accept ballots without postmarks if they are delivered by the Postal Service up to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The number of new ballots is high enough to potentially affect all three freeholder races, and as a longshot the 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.
“I think a lot are going to be disproportionately Republican. They didn’t want to vote by mail, so brought them in,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “That is why Van Drew is so confident.”
Van Drew claimed Tuesday night he had already won districtwide, saying he was 10,000 votes ahead of Kennedy. The Associated Press had his vote count at about 142,000 to Kennedy’s 132,000 on Wednesday. But Kennedy did not concede, saying she is still hopeful the full count will fall in her favor.
Froonjian said he was surprised Kennedy only won her home county of Atlantic by 4,736 votes, while Van Drew won his much smaller home county of Cape May by about 10,000.
“Here’s the thing. The Democrats voted early in Atlantic County, but ... she pulled barely 5,000 more in the more populated county,” Froonjian said.
In the freeholder race for two open at-large seats, the top two vote getters were incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick with 55,887 and her fellow Democrat Celeste Fernandez with 54,426. But Republican incumbent John Risley was fewer than 200 votes behind with 54,235, and his running mate, James Toto, had 52,622.
In the District 3 freeholder race for a seat representing most of Egg Harbor Township and some of Hamilton Township, the two candidates were also within 200 votes. Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker, a Republican, had 12,543 votes to Egg Harbor Township Democrat Thelma Witherspoon’s 12,722.
If the margin stays that slim, a special election may be ordered by a judge because 554 voters in District 3 received incorrect ballots from the Atlantic County clerk.
The total cast so far in the county is above 130,000, surpassing 2016’s total of about 119,000, officials said, even without provisional ballots included yet. Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon is responsible for verifying provisional ballots before sending them to the Board of Elections for counting, and she is expected to release the number of provisional ballots soon.
Of that new ballot total, 5,393 vote-by-mail ballots were dropped off in special boxes at the polls Tuesday in Atlantic County, 4,950 were dropped in secure outdoor drop boxes later in the day Tuesday, and 238 arrived via the U.S. Post Office on Wednesday, Caterson said.
Her staff was busy Wednesday processing the ballots. They must enter them as received into the State Voter Registration System, review and verify signatures, and make sure all necessary information is included.
Then they must be “zipped and stripped” — a process that involves opening inner envelopes and separating ballots from any identifying voter information, in preparation for counting.
The public can watch the process online starting 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday. They can also watch or attend in person a Board of Elections meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at the board’s rented office space at the Hamilton Office Center, 5218 Atlantic Ave., Hamilton Township.
Click on the link at the Board of Elections website at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections.
