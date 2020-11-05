18,473 mail ballots, 9,013 provisionals still to be processed in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Board of Elections currently has 18,473 vote-by-mail ballots yet to count, after receiving another 10,607 after the polls closed Tuesday night in the last large batch it is likely to get, Board Chair Lynn Caterson said Wednesday.

That number does not include provisional ballots, of which there are 9,013, with another 33 to be returned from polling sites by the Board of Elections, according to Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

“By Friday evening we expect to have every vote (by mail) counted,” Caterson said, “except those that dribble in from the USPS (post office).”

The provisional votes cannot begin to be counted until all of the vote-by-mail ballots are counted, and that cannot happen until at least Nov. 11. Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order, boards of elections must accept ballots the Postal Service delivers to them up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day. They must accept ballots without postmarks if they are delivered by the Postal Service up to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The number of new ballots is high enough to potentially affect all three freeholder races, and as a longshot the 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.

