Governor to issue executive order raising poll workers' pay
Governor to issue executive order raising poll workers' pay

New voting machines

Maureen Bugdon, left Superintendent of Elections Commissioner of Registration and Autumn Vasquez, right Registration Clerk showing how to use the new e-poll books -- which will be used by all machine voters this year early and Election Day -- and new voting machines to be used this year only by early voters. Wednesday Sept 29, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Poll workers' pay will increase temporarily this election, under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy will sign Wednesday, according to elections officials briefed early Tuesday.

The pay for Election Day Nov. 2 will go from $200 to $300 for a full day, which runs from 5:30 a.m. to after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Some counties are having a great deal of difficulty finding enough poll workers to cover both Election Day Nov. 2 and six days of early voting in multiple sites in each county from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

Poll workers at early voting sites will see their pay increase from about $14 per hour to $21.44 per hour. Lead poll workers will now receive $30 per hour.

The executive order is also expected to allow more flexibility in hiring poll workers from out of the county in which they work.

Atlantic County elections officials have been advocating for increased pay for poll workers for years.

To apply to be a poll worker, visit the county Board of Elections web site in your county.

To work as an Atlantic County poll worker, visit atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections and click on “Poll Worker Application” in the list of topics to the right.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

