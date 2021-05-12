Governments in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties receive grants to pursue shared services

Government entities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been awarded grants to pursue shared services, officials said Wednesday.
The Murphy administration and the state Division of Local Government Services said 23 grants totaling $2.5 million have been distributed across the state.
The goal of the program is to help local governments pursue shared services to reduce taxpayer costs, officials said in a news release.
“In the wake of the pandemic, local governments are looking for innovative ways to cut costs to offset unexpected expenses incurred this past year. Shared services are a proven way to accomplish this while preserving and even enhancing existing services,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement. “The LEAP grants being awarded today are specifically designed to help towns streamline resources to achieve taxpayer savings without sacrificing the quality of services their residents need.”
According to state records, approximately 419,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been admin…
Under the Local Efficiency Achievement Program, entities can receive a challenge grant, an implementation grant or a county coordinator fellowship grant. Challenge grants promote innovation and collaboration on expansive projects that produce shared services; implementation grants assist in covering the costs that come with implementing shared services and school feasibility studies; and county coordinator fellowship grants support the hiring of a full-time county shared services coordinator to identify and improve shared services opportunities.
In South Jersey, Atlantic County received a $150,000 challenge grant, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority received a $250,000 implementation grant, Cumberland County received a $250,000 implementation grant, the Cumberland County Improvement Authority received a $166,076 implementation grant, the Dennis Township Board of Education received a $28,927 challenge grant, Hamilton Township received a $250,000 implementation grant, Middle Township Public Schools received a $47,000 implementation grant and the Port Republic School District received a $66,250 implementation grant.
Although the deadline for challenge grants has passed, local entities may still submit applications for implementation grants until June 30. For more information, email dlgs.leapgrant@dca.nj.gov.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
