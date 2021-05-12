Governments in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties receive grants to pursue shared services

Government entities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been awarded grants to pursue shared services, officials said Wednesday.

The Murphy administration and the state Division of Local Government Services said 23 grants totaling $2.5 million have been distributed across the state.

The goal of the program is to help local governments pursue shared services to reduce taxpayer costs, officials said in a news release.

“In the wake of the pandemic, local governments are looking for innovative ways to cut costs to offset unexpected expenses incurred this past year. Shared services are a proven way to accomplish this while preserving and even enhancing existing services,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement. “The LEAP grants being awarded today are specifically designed to help towns streamline resources to achieve taxpayer savings without sacrificing the quality of services their residents need.”