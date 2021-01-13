Government to seek prison time for former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam

In their 48-page memorandum, released in significantly redacted form, Gilliam’s attorneys ask the judge not to sentence the 50-year-old Atlantic City native to jail, tracing the disgraced mayor’s life story and asserting that Gilliam continues to experience “extreme remorse.”

“Mr. Gilliam repeatedly has admitted that he made a terrible, life-altering mistake that will weigh on him for the rest of his life,” the lawyers state. “Mr. Gilliam would like the Court to know that he has helped others all of his life as a volunteer coach, behavioral therapist and community advocate.”

The defense lawyers stressed that AC Starz was an outgrowth of Gilliam’s passion for basketball, which, Gilliam himself wrote to the court, “became my outlet that silenced all the noise. The court was my sanctuary, and I worshiped its every rule.”

In a letter dated Dec. 11, Gilliam reflected his continuing remorse and described hitting “some emotional lows.” He asked the judge to sentence him to probation and 500 hours of community service.

“Over the past year, I have had time to think about who I am and what will become of me and my life moving forward,” he wrote, according to the memo. “The feeling of being extremely saddened and sorry about my actions has continuously haunted my thoughts on a daily basis.