Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31
Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31

Workers cleared the sidewalk and parking spaces along Landis Avenue in Vineland on Sunday, the day after a blizzard rocked South Jersey with at least a foot of snow in most places.

 John Russo, Staff Writer

Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Schools

Atlantic County

Galloway Township School District: All schools will be closed.

Hamilton Township School District: All schools will be closed.

Cape May County

Cape Christian Academy/Early Learning Center: Will have a 2-hour opening. Homeroom for K to 12th grade will begin at 10 a.m., classes will begin at third period, and school will end regular time.

Middle Township Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Wildwood Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Cumberland County

Bridgeton School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Vineland Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Southern Ocean County

Barnegat Township School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed Monday.

Government

Cape May County

Fare Free Transportation will be closed Monday due to continued freezing temperatures and ongoing cleanup. They will provide transport service for kidney dialysis clients, Code Blue participants and meals on wheels to those in need.

All four county Senior Centers (Lower Cape, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Upper Township) will be closed Monday.

Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed through Monday until cleanup is complete to ensure the safety of visitors as well as staff and animals.

Check back as more closings and delays become available.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

