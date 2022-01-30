Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31

Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Schools
Atlantic County
Galloway Township School District: All schools will be closed.
Hamilton Township School District: All schools will be closed.
Cape May County
Cape Christian Academy/Early Learning Center: Will have a 2-hour opening. Homeroom for K to 12th grade will begin at 10 a.m., classes will begin at third period, and school will end regular time.
Middle Township Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Wildwood Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Vineland Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Southern Ocean County
Barnegat Township School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed Monday.
Government
Cape May County
Fare Free Transportation will be closed Monday due to continued freezing temperatures and ongoing cleanup. They will provide transport service for kidney dialysis clients, Code Blue participants and meals on wheels to those in need.
All four county Senior Centers (Lower Cape, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Upper Township) will be closed Monday.
Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed through Monday until cleanup is complete to ensure the safety of visitors as well as staff and animals.
Check back as more closings and delays become available.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.