Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31

Fare Free Transportation will be closed Monday due to continued freezing temperatures and ongoing cleanup. They will provide transport service for kidney dialysis clients, Code Blue participants and meals on wheels to those in need.

All four county Senior Centers (Lower Cape, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Upper Township) will be closed Monday.

Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed through Monday until cleanup is complete to ensure the safety of visitors as well as staff and animals.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

