WILDWOOD — Old rivalries, new alliances and three candidates running under the cloud of a state indictment will roil the waters of a crowded race for three seats on the city Board of Commissioners.

There are 14 candidates on the ballot, including familiar names such as former mayors Gary DeMarzo and Ernie Troiano Jr.

While two of the three incumbent commissioners held off on committing to running for reelection through most of the summer, stating several times they were still considering their options, all three are now running as part of separate tickets.

Pete Byron, Krista Fitzsimons and Steve Mikulski successfully ran as a ticket for the Board of Commissioners in 2019, the latest ticket to promise a new direction for Wildwood. The three members have said they’ve accomplished much of what they set out to do, including investing in infrastructure and enticing new businesses to the Pacific Avenue downtown, and undertaking the long-delayed reconstruction of the Boardwalk with considerable help from Trenton.

Now, each is on a separate ticket running for a new term on the nonpartisan November ballot. Fitzsimons was the first out of the gate, announcing a ticket in the spring with Todd Kieninger, a school board member, and Phil Swetsky, who serves on the city Zoning and Planning Board.

She took that step while the two other commissioners remained under indictment in a case related to participation in the State Health Benefits Program, in which former Mayor Troiano also was charged. The state alleges they were not entitled to coverage as elected officials.

Those charges were dismissed by Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in June, only to be later brought again by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Byron did not immediately respond to a text requesting comment.

Mikulski said Friday the fresh indictment may have an impact on the election, although some members of the public have brought it up.

“Everybody I speak to, except for a couple of the haters, says we deserve insurance for the amount of hours we work,” he said.

Several times over the summer, Mikulski declined to say whether he was running, stating he was still deciding. On Friday, he said he had asked Byron several times whether he would want to run together, but Byron did not commit until he had agreed to run with Troiano.

“I’m not a man that’s going to go back on my word,” he said.

Byron has faced off against Troiano in the past, both on the ballot and in court, and Troiano and DeMarzo had a lengthy rivalry, with Troiano joining a legal challenge to DeMarzo, who remained a police officer while serving in city government, and DeMarzo backing a recall challenge to Troiano more than a decade ago that removed Troiano from office.

DeMarzo was back in the news later when he was indicted for the alleged misuse of municipal funds, worth less than $350. He was cleared after several indictments.

DeMarzo is now Upper Township’s administrator. Early in the summer, he joked about a showdown of indicted former Wildwood mayors.

He is running with Edward Harshaw and Rocco De Silvestro, while Byron is running with Christopher Hines.

In Wildwood, the entire governing body is up for reelection every four years.

There is another ticket on the ballot, made up of George Schwab, Edward Tito Arroyo and Jeanne L. Killian. There also is one candidate who did not file a joint petition, Timothy Blute, who ran unsuccessfully as part of a ticket in 2019. Those candidates did not immediately respond to emails sent Friday morning.

While Byron, Troiano and Mikulski face the same state legal troubles, Byron has the additional challenge of a conviction this year, on federal charges related to fraudulent tax returns. In August, U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court sentenced Byron to three years of probation on two counts of presenting false tax returns, failing to report more than $40,000 in income over the course of two years.

Byron failed to pay $7,014 in federal income tax. Williams said he would need to pay that, and she imposed a $14,000 fine as well. The sentencing came the same day Platkin’s office announced a grand jury had again indicted Byron, Troiano and Mikulski.

The 12-count indictment reinstated charges of official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records against the three.