ATLANTIC CITY — Jason Smart-El and Brandon "Ya'agov" Holland were on the Caspian Avenue beach in the Inlet July 2, when three members of a family were caught in a rip current at a time when lifeguards were not on duty.

Although the two Pleasantville men have never trained as lifeguards, they went into action and saved all three, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at last week's council meeting.

"With extreme courage and heroism they risked their lives to save a mother, child and the mother's brother," Small said. "They jumped into action and used their knowledge of swimming."

The mayor and council honored them with a city proclamation, and the beach patrol honored them with Honorary Lifeguard awards.

"We go through a lot of training to do what we do. You guys went in with no training (but) instinct," said Lt. Mike Sykes. "Thank you."

Smart-El, 32, is the Director of College and Career Readiness at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and a professional photographer, owner of JSmart Photography. He and his wife have two sons.

Holland, 37, is a musician and father of one daughter.

"I just felt I had to jump into action my mom left 15 minutes before it happened," Smart-El said, adding that freed him to take a risk.

"I wasn’t supposed to be at the beach. It was my nephew’s birthday and I was about to leave," Holland said. "I was fully dressed and everything, with sneakers on I jumped right in."

Holland's mother and daughter were there, and he didn't want them to see a bad outcome.

"I love my community," Holland said. "God is good."