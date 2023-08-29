Public support of offshore wind has softened amid growing speculation about how its development could affect the Jersey Shore, according to poll results released Tuesday.

The Monmouth University poll found offshore wind has lost the broad support it once enjoyed in surveys over the past 15 years. The most recent polling was done between Aug. 10 and 14, the university said in a news release.

Few also see wind energy leading to major job growth in the state, the poll found.

The results come about two weeks before environmental study work by Ocean Wind LLC, a subsidiary of the Danish energy company Ørsted, is set to begin.

Who backs offshore wind development these days mostly depends on their political alignment, Monmouth said.

“There was a time when wind energy was not really a political issue,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “It consistently received widespread bipartisan support for more than a decade. That is no longer the case.”

Democrats continue to make up most of those who support offshore wind development, while Republicans have been its top critics.

Conservative approval has plunged from 69% to 28% in the past four years, Monmouth said. Democratic support has remained steady at 79% in 2019 and 76% now.

Independents also are contributing to the drop in support, according to the university, which found their approval has, over four years, slipped from 77% to 52%.

Overall, about 54% of New Jerseyans favor wind-based energy in the Atlantic Ocean, compared with 40% opposed, the poll found.

In 2019, wind energy support reached 76%, with 15% opposed. In prior years, support for offshore wind farms was even higher, ranging between 80% and 84%, based on polls taken from 2008 to 2011.

Offshore wind has been a priority of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, reiterating its importance this summer at the National Governors Association conference in Atlantic City.

Most of the dwindling support derives from Republican arguments that have assailed offshore wind development as harmful to tourism. Critics also have linked prep work for offshore wind to a spate of marine mammal deaths this past winter, though federal and state agencies have said there is no proven link between the two.

Four in 10 Garden State residents say wind farms off the coast will harm summer tourism. There was little difference in the poll between coastal county residents (43%) and other New Jerseyans (38%) on this point, but there is a partisan difference, the university said.

Specifically, 56% of Republicans say wind energy will hurt shore tourism, compared with 41% of independents and 24% of Democrats. Few New Jerseyans (9%) believe offshore wind will help tourism, with 44% saying it will have no impact.

Opinion on marine mammal deaths has a strong correlation with support for wind energy, Monmouth said. Among New Jerseyans who see a connection between the two, 29% favor offshore wind energy development. Among those who feel marine mammal deaths and offshore wind development are not related, 76% support wind energy, the university said.

The poll also found Republicans continue to have strong support for fossil fuel harvesting off the coast and nuclear energy, compared to Democrats.

Locally, three wind farms are planned to be built off Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.

Ocean Wind 1, one of the projects linked to Ørsted, would deliver energy to the mainland through 98 wind turbines about 15 miles off the coast. That project currently faces legal battles, including from Cape May County, which earlier this month settled a portion of a lawsuit the company filed against it regarding road permits and easements.

While the county plans to contest a judge’s ruling regarding easements in the project, it agreed to grant open-road permits for work scheduled to begin on or after Sept. 11.

Ørsted also is planning an Ocean Wind 2 farm, while Atlantic Shores is in the approval and permitting process for its own offshore operation.

Meanwhile, wind power developers earlier this month proposed four new projects off the Jersey Shore, a surge that would more than double the number of wind farms built off the coast if they are approved.