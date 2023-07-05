The state will replace food and cash assistance benefits stolen through electronic fraud, the Department of Human Services said recently.

DHS has received federal approval to replace benefits stolen since Oct. 1, 2022, but recipients must apply to receive the refunds within 60 days.

Congress passed a law in late December allowing states to use federal funds to replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits stolen electronically between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024, according to DHS.

The new law was in response to increased reports of such crimes.

Those who submit a claim will have to attest that their benefits were stolen by skimming, scamming or other similar electronic theft, according to DHS.

Participants can request replacement of stolen benefits up to twice per federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, DHS said.

While the federal law covers SNAP benefits, the state extended the refund program to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the General Assistance program through the 2024 state budget.

“We encourage anyone who has had their benefits stolen to report the theft and submit a claim as soon as they notice their benefits are missing, said Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Elisa Neira. "Reports can be completed online, by phone, or in-person at the local County Board of Social Services."

Prior to this law, states had no authority to replace benefits that had been stolen from a SNAP household.

A replacement form can be completed and submitted at njsnap.gov or mailed to your county Board of Social Services.

Cardholders who had their EBT card benefits stolen before July 1 will have 60 days, until Aug. 30, to submit a request for reimbursement.

Cardholders whose benefits are stolen after July 1 will have 30 days from the date that they discovered the theft to submit a request.

For a list of county Boards of Social Services, visit njsnap.gov.

To avoid electronic theft, DHS recommends:

Do not share your PIN and cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card swiper or keypad.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any unauthorized charges, change your PIN immediately.

Do not give your card to anyone outside your household.

Cardholders can reset their PIN at njfamiliesfirst.com, on the ConnectEBT mobile app or by calling 800-997-3333.

The state will never text a person to say their card is locked or to call a number to apply or recertify. Households should also be aware of text messages that ask for a person’s EBT card number or PIN, or from someone pretending to be a “SNAP consultant” saying they are preapproved for benefits or that an application was initiated on their behalf.

For more information, visit njsnap.gov.