ATLANTIC CITY — The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City will sponsor a pair of 2nd Legislative District debates Oct. 19 at the university’s City Campus.
Republican state Sen. Vince Polisitina will debate Democratic challenger Caren Fitzpatrick, an Atlantic County commissioner. Republican Assemblymembers Don Guardian and Claire Swift will debate Democratic challengers Lisa Bender and Alphonso Harrell.
Polistina, Swift and Guardian are the incumbents.
John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton, is expected to moderate the debates. Representatives from both The Press and Stockton’s faculty are expected to serve as panelists, the school said Monday in a news release.
Both debates will be held in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at Stockton’s city campus. The Senate debate will begin at 6 p.m., while the Assembly debate will follow at 7 p.m.
