ATLANTIC CITY — The state has given City Council a choice: Pass the 2023 budget that includes a 5-cent decrease in the property tax rate by Friday, or lose the tax cut.

"If the governing body fails to comply with the above deadline, I ... will prepare a CY 2023 municipal budget for the city and submit same to the (Local Finance) Board for final approval," wrote Jacquelyn A. Suarez, director of the Division of Local Government Services, in a June 30 letter to Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph.

"At this juncture, any budget I submit to the Board on the City's behalf will not include a municipal tax levy decrease, as currently proposed by the city," Suarez wrote.

Council has set a special meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday to try again to pass the $225.8 million budget.

Council voted 5-4 not to approve the budget May 24, with some members saying they felt left out of the process by the state and Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration.

Voting against the budget were critics of Small: At-Large Councilmen George Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes, 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed and lone Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz, of the 6th Ward.

Tibbitt said Monday he hasn't made up his mind how he'll vote Thursday. He doesn't want to jeopardize funding, but he said he never got an itemized budget and doesn't feel he and other council members were given enough information.

"In my mind I'm going back and forth," Tibbitt said. "I'm leaning towards voting for it, but I'm not going to ... be held responsible for purchases I don't know about today. I don't want to be told, 'You voted for it.'"

Small said council got the same budget information it has been getting since the state takeover in 2016, when he was council president.

"We worked incredibly hard to have this tax decrease for the residents of Atlantic City," Small said. "I don't know anyone who will vote against a tax decrease. I find that unimaginable."

He just wants council to do the right thing, he said.

"I'm sure they care about the taxpayers," Small said.

Voting for the budget in May were Randolph, Vice President and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, At-Large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad "Anjum" Zia. They have all been allies of Small.

On Monday Shabazz urged all council members to vote for the budget Thursday.

"First of all, it’s a good budget," Shabazz said. "I understand politics, but sometimes we have to rise above politics."

Under the proposed budget, the tax rate would fall from $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value to $1.5474 per $100.

The owner of a property valued at $125,000 would see their local taxes decrease by about $60.38, according to Small.

Tibbitt said the tax cut was small and could have been bigger had the administration included all council people in preparing the budget.

"$1.25 million across the entire base ... maybe I'd rather leave the money in there and do a couple of roads," Tibbitt said of the need to repave streets in the resort.

Shabazz, however, disagreed that council members didn't get enough information about the budget.

"There were two budget (documents) in the City Clerk's Office. Everyone on council signed they received those two," Shabazz said. "Those two went over in detail the budget."

After the June 3 meeting, a spokesperson for the Local Finance Board of the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city under a 2016 takeover law, said the state didn't need council's approval on the budget.

DCA said then that the Local Finance Board would adopt the city's budget on its own June 14.

It is not clear what happened to that vote, as DCA has not yet responded to requests for comment.

"I'm hopeful they will know this will be a black eye on the city if City Council doesn't do their job," Small said. "Taxpayers should be pissed."