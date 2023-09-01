ATLANTIC CITY — Marty Small Sr. first met Sheila Oliver when she was working in the state Legislature.

Oliver, born in Newark, shared a love for Atlantic City. Small, who was a City Council member at the time, recalls Oliver’s support for the city, which was trying to prevent a state takeover in 2016.

“It was this church, both downstairs where we were fighting the MUA and we were fighting the state takeover, and upstairs, here, where the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus took a stand for the great city of Atlantic City and opposed the takeover,” Mayor Small said Thursday in front of about 150 people at Second Baptist Church on Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza.

Small and then-Mayor Don Guardian went up and down the state looking for allies in their fight.

“One of those staunch, strong, unapologetic allies was a saintly woman, Sheila Oliver. And I could never forget when they called the vote on the floor that day, and she stood up and spoke out against the state takeover and really championed Atlantic City,” Small said.

“She loved this city.”

Oliver was remembered Thursday evening as a champion for the city to which she hoped to one day retire. More tributes from the city are forthcoming, officials said.

About 20 speakers got up for a few minutes each to say some words about Oliver. After the 90-minute memorial, refreshments were served downstairs.

Oliver died Aug. 1 at age 71. Her family has not released a cause of death.

She was the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in New Jersey.

In addition to serving as Gov. Phil Murphy’s top deputy, stepping in while he was out of the state, Oliver also oversaw the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and supervises code enforcement. Oliver was in the Assembly, serving as speaker from 2010 to 2014, before becoming Murphy’s running mate in 2017.

As commissioner of the DCA, Oliver oversaw the state takeover of Atlantic City under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

Her impact

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz knew Oliver for more than 30 years, working on several projects together across the state. He considered her a “colleague, a friend, a sister and always admired her.”

Her fight for the city was why Shabazz wanted to hold a memorial service for her at Second Baptist Church, where she helped fight the state takeover.

Oliver’s impact in the area went beyond the state takeover fight.

Brian Jackson, chief operating officer of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, was grateful for Oliver’s support of the school, which included her role as a legislator in residence for the William J. Hughes Center For Public Policy in 2012 and a speaker at many major university events and groundbreakings over the years.

Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba spoke of Oliver’s role as an inspiration to many Black girls and women in the state.

“Although she will be terribly missed, her presence will continue to be felt through her everlasting work,” Jackson said.

Hamilton Township Committeewoman Thelma Witherspoon remembered a moment in her life when she was going through some struggles and reached out to Oliver for advice.

“She didn’t ask me, ‘Are you a Democrat? Are you a Republican?’” Witherspoon said. “She listened to my issue and she made a phone call, and I was forever thankful for that.”

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, echoed a similar sentiment. He remembered about 2008 in the Assembly, there was a debate about funding for a school in Newark that Republican officials were opposing, and Oliver challenged that opposition.

“We live in an era that’s divisive, partisan. But things should not be about that,” Polistina said. “And you need to understand what you are talking about, other people’s experiences, what they’ve dealt with on a daily basis. She knew it. And I think that speaks to her being not about party, not about political affiliation, not any of that stuff. Sheila Oliver, at the end of the day, was about people.”

Oliver was an advocate for social justice and stood up for immigrant rights, said Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County.

He recalled when Oliver wanted to hold a Latino town hall in the city several years ago. Lopez could tell Oliver was all in, and that the town hall wasn’t a “press-grabbing moment.”

“She especially valued the diversity, and she really embraced all cultures,” Lopez said. “She did walk the talk, and to her, everyone did matter.”

A permanent home

Oliver had said several times in interviews that she had hoped to retire to Atlantic City.

Though she never got that chance, her memory will continue to live on in the resort. Toward the end of Thursday’s memorial service, Shabazz and city officials guaranteed that.

Shabazz, Small and Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph announced that a mural in Oliver’s honor will be painted somewhere in the city. Small also has an announcement scheduled for Sept. 29 for another tribute to Oliver.

“She had a tremendous impact on Atlantic City on a whole lot of levels,” Shabazz said prior to the memorial. “On a governmental level, she was our partner and colleague, a trusted advocate for the city of Atlantic City. On a community level, she touched every community. She fought for adversity, inclusion and equity. On an inspirational level, she inspired many young women of color.”

Charles Oliver, nephew of the late lieutenant governor, expressed gratitude toward the city and state officials.

“Oftentimes when you heard her speak about the city of Atlantic City, she would say ‘we,’” Charles Oliver said. “She felt a part of the city, and I really appreciate you guys for embracing her. We still, as a family, are processing this, and it will take some time.”

