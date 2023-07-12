ATLANTIC CITY — On the opening day of the National Governors Association summer meeting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a group of about 30 school integration advocates tried to see Gov. Phil Murphy but were turned away at the meeting entrance.

“We’ve been flexible for four years, the governor has been inflexible,” Building One America Executive Director Paul Scully told Michelle DeAngelo, deputy chief of staff for operations for Murphy, who talked to the group.

Scully said the governor has refused to meet with the group on the issue of how to better integrate the state’s schools, and showing up at the national meeting was an effort to finally get his attention.

“I understand your frustration,” DeAngelo told the group, also associated with the New Jersey Coalition Against Racial Exclusion, and said she would work to try to get them a sit-down meeting with the governor.

No one from the governor’s press office could be immediately reached for comment.

Murphy, the chair of the governors association, is hosting the three-day meeting.

The Latino Action Network and NAACP-NJ are leading a lawsuit against the state, filed in 2018 and heard last year, to force the state to take action to integrate schools. A decision is awaited.

Building One America is not part of that lawsuit, said Scully, but the governor has indicated he cannot talk to the group because of the litigation.

“That’s like Trump saying he can’t talk about his taxes (because of litigation),” Scully said.

More than half of Black and Hispanic students attend schools that are predominantly non-white, according to the suit, and half of white students are in schools that are predominantly white.

The Building One New Jersey group — a mix of educators and retired educators, parents and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville — talked to police and security staff and avoided turning their presence into a protest.

“We need special programs in hometown schools,” said Leonard Fitts, of Moorestown, Burlington County, a retired school administrator.

If magnet schools offered programs for preparing for medical, veterinary and other specialized studies, students from various towns would attend them and integrate the schools, he said.

“I went to integrated and non-integrated schools,” said Jason Howell, of Hamilton Township, a 2004 graduate of Oakcrest High School, which he called quite diverse.

“In my experience the more diverse school was much more pleasant socially,” Howell said.

Christine Ruth, of Northfield, is a seventh to eighth grade special education teacher in Atlantic City and earlier in her career taught or worked in administration in Linwood and Galloway Township.

“I know opportunities are different in Linwood than my kids get in Atlantic City,” said Ruth, who is a member of AC Ed Equity and said her school’s population is about 98% Black and brown.

AC Ed Equity’s goal is “to increase the number of K-12 teachers of color in Atlantic County, and to support and train educators of Atlantic County in developing culturally responsive practices,” according to its website.

A representative of one governor, Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, spoke to Scully and others in the group briefly.

Lamont, co-chair of the association’s Public Health and Disaster Response Task Force, will lead a talk Thursday on preparing for and responding to concurrent crises. He will be joined by his co-chair, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Other governors slated to lead sessions are North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who will lead a roundtable discussion on accelerating infrastructure projects.

A large contingent of city and state police were on hand to provide security to the governors and their staff, as well as members of the casino’s security team.

More than 20 governors from all over the U.S. are expected to attend, but information on exactly which governors are attending is being kept close to the vest.

The association is not publicly distributing the list of governors attending, a spokesperson for the group said.

First lady Jill Biden will speak Thursday afternoon on the importance of investing in workforce training programs that prepare students for good-paying jobs.

New Jersey is the sixth most segregated state in the nation for Black students, and the seventh most segregated for Hispanic students, according to a 2017 analysis by the Civil Rights Project at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Schools largely reflect the neighborhoods in which they are located, and the lack of affordable housing outside urban areas is blamed for much of New Jersey’s segregation.