New Jersey residents are needed to be poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election and early voting period.

Election workers will earn $21.43 per hour on in-person early voting days, and a flat $300 on Election Day.

“Poll workers are essential. Every year, we need regular New Jersey citizens to step up and serve their community and our state by working at a polling location,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a news release.

Counties are currently recruiting for the jobs, said Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Lauren Zyriek Enriquez, who serves as acting director of the New Jersey Division of Elections.

Lynn Caterson, chair of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, said county residents can apply at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections. Click on "Become a Poll Worker."

"They must be trained, and that training is happening now and for the next many weeks," Caterson said Thursday.

Applications also are available at pollworker.nj.gov.

Possible work dates for the general election include:

In-person early voting: Oct. 28-Nov. 5

Election Day: Nov. 7

Poll workers must be U.S. citizens and New Jersey residents, registered voters in the county in which they live and at least 16 years old. They must not be running for office in the Nov. 7 election, according to the secretary of state.

College and high school students are encouraged to apply. Those under 18 will work limited hours per shift and do not have to be registered to vote.

For details on the general election, visit vote.nj.gov, contact local election officials or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 877-658-6837.