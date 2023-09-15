State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, has asked the governor and attorney general to drop lawsuits against school districts that elect to share information with parents about their children's gender decisions.

"I am urging you to drop your current lawsuits against the Hanover Township, Middletown Township, Marlboro Township, and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional Boards of Education, and call for a special session with the legislature and other stakeholders to deal with this issue in a way that protects both our children and the rights of their parents to be the center of their upbringing and value system," Polistina wrote in a recent letter to Gov. Phil Murphy and state Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Last month, a New Jersey judge blocked three of the school districts from enacting policies requiring parents be notified if a student makes moves to change their gender identity.

Earlier in the summer, the state sued the districts over their policies.

The lawsuits, filed by Platkin, argue that "outing" students to their parents violates state laws against discrimination and puts transgender students at risk of suicide and other threats.

Polistina is running for reelection this year and faces Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick in the Nov. 7 general election.

Fitzpatrick said Friday she thinks school districts should be free to decide on a case-by-case basis.

LGBTQ advocates rally outside Ocean City High School after religious demonstration Inclusion groups and their supporters assembled Thursday morning in front of Ocean City High School in response to what they said were hateful remarks toward students days earlier.

"First of all, we are talking about less than 1.5% of students. It’s not a big number of kids," she said. "I think teachers know their kids pretty well."

She said if a teacher feels that a student might be in danger because of this choice they are making or thinking of making, they might not share information.

But if a teacher feels the child will be supported at home, "of course you want to give a full picture."

"We want parents and teachers to be involved in students' school lives, but not affecting the safety of the child or student," Fitzpatrick said.

Polistina said many parents in the state do not feel comfortable with the governor's approach.

"Your approach with school districts around the state as it relates to parents, their children, and what happens in our schools is frightening and concerning for many of my constituents and (others)," Polistina wrote. "The notion that government would try to step in to prevent information sharing with parents about 5-year-old children is unfathomable to many in our society."

Last month, a Monmouth University poll of New Jersey residents found 77% think middle and high schools should be required to notify parents if their children ask to be identified by a different gender from the one on their school registration.