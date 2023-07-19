ATLANTIC CITY — Is it sexual discrimination? Maybe so.

City residents could have up to five chickens per property — but no roosters — if an ordinance set for introduction Wednesday ultimately passes.

The ordinance also outlaws any other type of livestock or poultry, so parents should not go pony shopping.

The city realized it needed to have a law on the books about animals after people started complaining about a pig that was living in Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz’s 3rd Ward.

An ordinance banning all livestock and poultry was up for introduction a couple of months ago, but several council members pushed back and asked it be rewritten to allow chickens.

“There is a history of people in town having chickens in different neighborhoods,” said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, the only Republican on council. He was one of the voices for allowing egg layers. “I have multiple people who own chickens in my ward, and it’s not a problem.”

Egg Harbor Township pig case on hold as lawsuit looms EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County Central Municipal Court judge postponed a ruling on…

Other forms of poultry that would not be welcome under the ordinance include turkeys, ducks, geese, peafowl, ostriches and emus.

Those keeping chickens must get a license, keep them in an enclosed structure that protects them from weather and predators, keep that structure screened from view from the street and keep it clean, according to the ordinance.

And if noise or smell becomes a nuisance, they may have to go.

Residents in other towns have been at odds over livestock and chickens on properties.

An Egg Harbor Township family has been at the center of a dispute about their pigs and roosters, and have been taken to court over them.

Brianna and Dave Ferrier have said the dispute had proved exhausting for them and their daughter. It continues to make its way through court.

The Atlantic City ordinance is up for introduction at the council meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.