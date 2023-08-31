State Sen. Michael Testa urged Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday to reject any additional financial incentives for Danish energy firm Ørsted amid reports that the company bringing offshore wind projects to the state may walk away from those projects.

In July, the state Legislature approved a bill that allowed Ørsted to keep federal tax credits that it otherwise would have been required to pass along to New Jersey utility ratepayers.

“It was a travesty when Governor Murphy bailed out Ørsted at the expense of New Jersey taxpayers the first time they threatened to walk away. I’m calling on the Murphy administration to state unequivocally that our residents will not be sold out for Ørsted a second time,” Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said in a news release.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that shares of Ørsted A/S plunged a record 25%, which equaled more than an $8 billion loss in market value.

Testa said Mads Nipper, Ørsted's CEO, has blamed supply chain issues, inflation and rising interest rates as reasons for the company to consider walking away from its projects in New Jersey.

“Supply chain issues and rising inflation prove that these projects are unsustainable and the cost of continuing these projects will be too much of a burden for our state to bear. Not to mention the environmental damage that has ensued since survey work on these projects began. In the real-world costs matter, and our residents cannot afford to be thrown under the bus again for the sake of saving Ørsted,” Testa said.

A recent Monmouth University poll showed support for offshore wind has waned over the past 15 years. Still, more than half of New Jerseyans support it at 54%.

"If we even consider the possibility of subsidizing Ørsted for a second time, who’s to say they won’t ask for a third or a fourth bailout further down the road?" said Testa. "We cannot allow foreign wind developers to continue taking advantage of our state. It’s time for Governor Murphy and every lawmaker in Trenton to stand up for New Jersey and say enough is enough.”

