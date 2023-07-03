New Jersey is facing a fiscal crisis in the coming years, according to a recent report issued by the Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University.

The Multi-Year Budget Workgroup report found that revenue collections are expected to fall between $12.5 billion and $18.5 billion short of projected state spending over a four-year period during fiscal years 2025 through 2028.

The policy report stands in contrast to Gov. Phil Murphy's depiction of the $54.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2024. The budget, which lawmakers approved and Murphy signed last week "includes a historic surplus of $8.3 billion, which is more than 15 percent of budgeted appropriations, dwarfing the surplus inherited five years ago," according to a news release issued by the state.

According to the review, the second issued on the state's financial plan, state revenue is expected to fall $3 billion to $4 billion short annually, even if the Department of Treasury reaches its current $52 billion revenue projection for fiscal year 2024.

The Sweeney Center report cites the most recent Treasury report issued May 17, which cut revenue projections by over $2 billion for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, ending a streak of budget surpluses. Tax revenue has exceeded projections by billions of dollars for the past several years, but this recent report is a sign of trouble ahead, warned the authors of the report, which was released in advance of the budget adoption.

“New Jersey fiscal policy has been hampered for decades by the failure to look ahead,” said policy center Director Mark Magyar.

The annual budget review was the first policy project undertaken by the Sweeney Center, which launched in spring 2022 and is named for former state Senate President Steve Sweeney. Sweeney chairs the center's advisory board.

The policy center "was created to fill the need for an independent bipartisan public policy center to conduct research and develop pragmatic solutions to complex policy," according to its website.

The workgroup released its first five-year revenue and expenditure report in June 2022 and plans to continue providing reports annually until New Jersey requires consensus revenue forecasting and transparent long-term fiscal planning, according to the report.

“Multi-year projections need to be made public so they can be discussed, critiqued, inform citizens, and guide the governor and the Legislature in the creation of sound, sustainable budgets that make New Jersey competitive, affordable and an even better place to live," Magyar said.