ATLANTIC CITY — While political tensions continue to build over offshore wind development at the Jersey Shore, Gov. Phil Murphy believes the obstacles can be resolved for the projects to happen.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to work through these challenges,” Murphy said Friday during a news conference as the National Governors Association meeting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City wrapped up.

Murphy’s remarks come two weeks after Ørsted, the Danish company preparing to build a cluster of turbines in the Atlantic Ocean visible from local beaches, filed a lawsuit against Cape May County alleging it has not granted the easements needed for the project.

Ørsted couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Murphy continues to champion efforts to place the wind farms off New Jersey’s coast despite opposition from Republicans at the local, state and federal levels, as well as marine mammal advocates.

“Offshore wind is really important to us,” Murphy said. “It’s our next big source of energy. It’s a huge job creator. It’s clean energy. We need it.”

Republicans, however, fear placing the wind farms along the Jersey Shore could harm the region’s tourism economy and commercial fishing industry. Conservatives have also criticized the project for being spearheaded by a foreign entity.

Ørsted contends the Cape May County government is dragging its feet on the project, defying orders from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and not granting permits for roadwork.

The county Board of Commissioners, which is made up entirely of Republicans, passed a resolution against the project in May.

Murphy spoke on the topic Friday alongside Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. New Jersey’s top officials said the three-day conference was well received in the resort by visiting dignitaries.

Murphy said he remains in contact with local officials on the wind matter.

“We engage with county and local officials as a matter of course all the time, whether it’s the mayor, county officials, both in Cape May County and every one of our 21 counties,” he said.

Republicans also have criticized Murphy for signing into law a tax break, granting that Ørsted keep federal tax credits it otherwise would have had to return to New Jersey ratepayers.

“Are you now going to just sit back as they sue your constituents?” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, tweeted Tuesday in response to news of the Ørsted lawsuit, directing the question to the Murphy administration.

The Danish energy provider has been granted all of its needed approvals to build a 98-turbine wind farm off the coast, supplying energy through underground infrastructure leading to the site of the decommissioned B.L. England power plant in Upper Township.

Earlier in the week, Maddy Urbish, an Ørsted official, told The Associated Press, “Ocean Wind I remains committed to collaboration with local communities, and will continue working to support New Jersey’s clean energy targets and economic development goals by bringing good-paying jobs and local investment to the Garden State.”