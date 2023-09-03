MILLVILLE — Nonbinding ballot questions can be used for many different issues, from the construction of roads to redeveloping a shuttered municipal building.

At one point in August, the city's Board of Commissioners sought to put a question on the ballot asking taxpayers whether they would be willing to pay an additional two cents on their municipal tax rate to facilitate a 2% pay increase for municipal employees.

The board was expected to vote on the measure during its Aug. 13 meeting, but during its workshop session, right before the regular session meeting, the board decided to pull it from the agenda after concerns were raised about it. If the city were to place the measure on the ballot, it had to be done by Aug. 13, City Clerk Jeanne M. Parkinson said during the meeting.

Commissioner Stephen E. Watson Jr. said he was concerned the ballot question could divide residents and city workers.

"The city employees need to know that they have the residents' support, and the residents need to know what the city employees do," Watson said during the workshop meeting.

Around the state, nonbinding ballot questions have been used for many things, but political experts said they have not heard of other municipalities using them for this reason.

"It’s sort of taking the concept of governing by polls to another level, governing by referendum," said John Froonjian, director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. "But it’s not unique. The state Legislature put the question of legalizing marijuana on the ballot rather than risk taking a vote on their own, although that was binding versus nonbinding in Millville."

Froonjian said he not did think this type of referendum would create hostility between city workers and residents.

"As far as city workers versus local taxpayers, I know such tensions can be real, but I believe that to be a false issue. Government employees in most small towns are local residents, beneficiaries of local patronage or nepotism, or they are hired as outsiders because nobody local can fill the position," Froonjian said. "I’m speaking generally here about small towns. In reality, 'them' is mostly 'us.' If there’s jealousy about paying salaries of local residents, should there be a public discussion about what is fair pay for your neighbors to manage your local government on your behalf?"

The city is currently working on contracts with the New Jersey Civil Service Association Cumberland Council 18 and the local Police Benevolent Association. Vice Mayor Joseph Sooy said the local PBA threatened to file an unfair labor practice notice if the question was allowed to be on the ballot.

Stuart Alterman, the attorney for the local PBA, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sooy said the proposed question was viewed as a way to get the public's view on the situation.

"It was no way designed to be a cap," Sooy said. "This would have allowed for more transparency and input."

Decisions about things like budgets and raises are the reason people run for local government.

"Political theory holds that elected officials should serve as trustees of the public. They are expected to act in ways they believe to be the best interests of their neighbors and the entire town," said Benjamin Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship. "Local budgets, in particular, are filled with difficult decisions — where to invest, where to cut and how to pay for it all. But that’s why people run for office: to make these kinds of decisions on behalf of others."