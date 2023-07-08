CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes has stepped down from her post to become the county surrogate.

Hayes took on the new role Thursday, according to a news release.

Hayes was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy and confirmed by the state Senate to fill the seat of Dean Marcolongo, who was named a Superior Court judge earlier this year.

Hayes will hold the position until after the general election, when a new surrogate will be elected. A Republican, Hayes is running for the office and will face Democratic candidate Beverly McCall.

“The surrogate’s office is a unique elective office,” Hayes said. “We help families with wills, adoptions, and guardianships, among other things. There is a real opportunity to help people that I am truly looking forward to in this new role.”

The Cape May County Republican organization will choose someone to fill Hayes' seat on the county governing body, with the expectation that the same person will run for the seat in November.

"CapeGOP leadership will be meeting shortly to determine the timing of a special convention to select a person to fill the vacancy and run in November," county Republican Chairman Michael Donohue said Friday.

That will mean three of the five seats will be up for a vote this year, with incumbent Will Morey running for reelection, joined by Melanie Collette on the Republican ticket.

There is currently a single Democratic nominee for the Board of County Commissioners, Patricia O'Connor.