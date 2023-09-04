A statewide organization that has advocated for open government for more than two decades is pushing for a model ordinance for transparency in New Jersey's public institutions.

The model ordinance would go further than the state's Open Public Meetings Act by calling for records to be posted online, meetings to be held both in person and remotely, and adjustments to be made to agenda requirements.

The New Jersey Foundation for Open Government plans to distribute the proposed law soon in the hopes that all municipalities in the state would adopt it, thereby improving transparency.

Fran Brooks, a member of the foundation's board of directors, said government transparency allows the public to know how their tax dollars are being spent, and to hold elected officials accountable as representatives of the public.

"Citizen participation is the key to everything," Brooks said.

Meanwhile, people often don't have the time to attend council meetings or file public comments, which makes it easier for governments to conduct business however they want.

The foundation's proposal comes at a time when state lawmakers continue to chip away at what is and isn't public information.

It also follows a 2021 review by the foundation of 89 public bodies' performance under the Open Public Meetings Act, also known as the "Sunshine Law."

The report found that of the public entities examined, none was more than 60% compliant with the basic components of the Open Public Meetings Act.

Those components were:

1) A published 48-hour advance special meeting notice

2) A proper notice statement included in meeting minutes

3) Adequate information and reasons for closed sessions

4) Adequate details of closed session participation

5) Comprehensive minutes of meetings

6) Closed session minutes that reveal the topics discussed

Performance varied across the six areas tested, with roughly half of the public bodies complying with the advance notification of special meetings, a two-step process that involves sufficient information about the meeting and providing the information to two local newspapers.

In general, where bodies performed the worst surrounded board's executive sessions and the minutes provided of those meetings once the issue had been resolved.

The Open Public Meetings Act says all meetings of public bodies should be open to the public, with some exceptions.

Public bodies can enter closed sessions without public notice or during a public meeting for several reasons, including discussion of legal investigations, matters made confidential by state or federal law, and personnel matters. No formal actions can be taken in a closed session. But boards must provide a reason for the closed session. Once in executive session, minutes must be kept and made available "once the necessity of the closed session has passed," according to the law.

Only 6% of the boards met all three of those criteria (Nos. 4, 5 and 6), the report found.

John Paff, another foundation board member, said boards should be able to get minutes online "the day after they approve the minutes."

Paff acknowledged that other work may keep clerks from posting that quickly, but he believes the information should be made available as soon as possible.

“That’s really the most important aspect, because everything else they do in public. That’s where the important things happen. They need to account for that and not be vague," Paff said.

Though minutes are not required to be posted online, doing so allows residents to easily access this information.

One of the proposed changes to the Open Public Meetings Act proposed by the foundation would be to ensure minutes of closed sessions are available online.

The Press of Atlantic City looked at four towns’ websites to asess some of the performance areas the foundation tested. The towns — Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, Stafford Township in Ocean County, Vineland in Cumberland County and Lower Township in Cape May County — were selected as fairly representative of the region.

Egg Harbor Township has detailed Township Committee meeting minutes and agendas posted online. As of July 25, minutes from the July 19 committee meeting had been approved and posted online.

However, the township's planning and zoning boards had no meeting minutes posted on their website.

Vineland City Council's meeting minutes were also updated, although some dates reflected the time the files were added, not the dates of actual meetings.

Egg Harbor, Stafford and Lower townships all provide reasons for entering a closed session in their regular meeting minutes, but don't have closed session minutes posted online.

Vineland did appear to have closed session minutes online and does not indicate entering a closed session in any of their 2023 council meeting minutes.

All four of the towns examined record and post their council meetings either on their YouTube channel or on their website.