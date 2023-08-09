ATLANTIC CITY — The former interim executive director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority has sued her former employer, alleging her attempts to stop fraudulent activity there were thwarted by the board and its attorneys.

Denise Gordy filed the suit in Atlantic County Superior Court on Monday.

Gordy alleges she was demoted from interim executive director to finance director as a result of her whistleblower activities, in violation of the Conscientious Employee Protection Act, and was subject to such a hostile work environment that she resigned in May.

She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The suit also alleges the board did not follow proper procedures when hiring part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke to replace her, and when paying invoices for qualified purchasing agent Jerry Volpe. Both are still involved with the agency as consultants even though the board has hired a new executive director and purchasing agent.

Board President Stephanie Marshall said Wednesday she had not yet seen the lawsuit, but that the contracts for both Clarke and Volpe were approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the authority.

“We were on zero-threshold,” Marshall said of the time from July 2021 to December 2022 when HUD had concerns about the operation of the authority and required HUD approval for spending any money. “Everything had to be approved by HUD.”

The board hired full-time Executive Director Matt Doherty in June. Doherty declined to comment.

Gordy worked at the Housing Authority from Nov. 18, 2019, to May 12, 2023.

“During the course of her employment, Plaintiff objected to what she reasonably believed to be fraudulent practices carried out by the Housing Authority,” the suit states.

Gordy is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and more.

In June, HUD issued a compliance review of the authority’s operations, finding it had not followed federal rules for years in most of its operations.

The Board of Directors of the authority had not provided adequate oversight of the agency, the report said.

According to HUD, the Housing Authority owns and operates 1,476 units of federal public housing, and in Fiscal Year 2022 HUD provided almost $9.6 million in operating grant funds and $4.8 million in capital grant funds to support those units.

Gordy alleges that as finance director in February 2021 she reported fraudulent activity in the Section 8 department to then Executive Director Thomas Hannon. That department handles housing vouchers for low-income people.

She also reported that an employee had given a large contract to a firm where his son worked, in violation of authority policies. That employee was terminated as a result of Gordy’s complaint, and a later audit described finding problems in the Section 8 and contracting departments.

Hannon resigned effective September 2021, and sometime around October 2021 Gordy was formally appointed interim executive director, the suit said. (However, Gordy was listed as interim executive director in authority minutes as early as July 2021.)

That is when her real troubles began, Gordy alleges.

In early 2022, Gordy questioned why the Housing Authority’s attorney fees were significantly higher than the prior fiscal year, and told the board she believed the authority was being improperly billed for legal services by its general counsel and labor counsel, according to the suit.

In response, Gordy alleges, the labor attorney and general counsel stopped working with her and began dealing exclusively with Marshall, “despite the fact that Gordy was responsible for verifying attorney expenses as the contract administrator.”

Joseph Manfredi of Manfredi & Pellechio is labor counsel and Richard DeLucry of Cooper Levenson is general counsel now.

At the time, Manfredi was labor counsel, according to authority minutes, and Yolanda Melville of Cooper Levenson was general counsel.

Melville has since left Cooper Levinson to become senior counsel and director of community engagement for the state Attorney General’s Office.

The board notified Gordy it would hold a closed session meeting March 31, 2022, according to the lawsuit, in which Gordy’s employment and her potential demotion from interim executive director to finance director would be discussed.

During that meeting, Gordy’s suit states, she raised concerns that she was being targeted as a result of having uncovered fraud throughout the agency and notifying both the board and HUD.

Gordy also raised concerns that the board was improperly taking on operations tasks that belonged to her, and that the authority’s contracted attorneys were acting outside the scope of their contracts.

In the months that followed, Gordy’s suit alleges, attorneys began trying to force Gordy to agree to open bids and sign off on contracts.

Gordy refused “on the basis that it contradicted the HUD established delineation of the roles of the organization,” the suit states.

In June 2022, Gordy told HUD the authority failed to follow proper procurement protocols within its contract with Sunbelt Consulting for consulting services rendered by John Clarke.

HUD began an investigation, according to the suit.

In August, the board appointed Clarke interim executive director and demoted Gordy to finance director, the suit states.

And later that month, Gordy was notified that Volpe would be taking over her responsibility for purchasing.

“Shortly thereafter, Plaintiff’s responsibilities were taken away so as to limit her ability to question payments made to contractors,” the suit states.

In September 2022, the authority received notice that the HUD Office of the Inspector General was conducting an investigation of potential contractor fraud.

In November, a month after the city declared an emergency in the Housing Authority as heat and hot water were failing in Stanley Holmes Village and trash was not being picked up in authority complexes, Gordy said she complained to Clarke about concerns with Volpe’s billing and actions.

After that, Gordy alleges, virtually all her responsibilities were taken from her and her work environment became so hostile that she resigned in May.

She is alleging her resignation was not voluntary because she was subjected to such coercion that it effectively was a forced termination.