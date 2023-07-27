ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Zoning Board gave Garden State Outdoor yet another continuance in its variance application Thursday, as the company continues to seek to put an oversize electronic billboard 24 feet from residential buildings.

Zoning law calls for a distance of 500 feet from residences in the area, which is at a gas station at the foot of the Albany Avenue bridge at Winchester Avenue.

The company, which is suing the city and several other towns on First Amendment grounds over what it considers overly restrictive zoning, requested the continuance because illustrations were not ready for the meeting.

"We had an exhibit we are excited to share with everyone, and it was not done by yesterday," said Garden State Outdoor attorney Ben Ojserkis of Cooper Levenson.

"We don't need drawings!" said several in the crowd of dozens of neighborhood residents opposed to the billboard. They asked the board to deny the continuance.

Many said they have repeatedly taken time off from work to attend Zoning Board meetings only to find the company has requested more time.

It is the second continuance requested by Ojserkis, and the fifth continuance requested by the company for this and a prior application that was denied.

Board attorney John S. Abbott told the board it should grant the continuance, as a judge would not look kindly on denying it.

The vote was 5-2, with Cara Kurtz and Andra Williams voting no.

Zoning Board members Jo Ann Daly, Michael Fedorko, Chair Torres Mayfield, Derek Longcrier and Ronald Jordan voted yes.

"This isn’t the first time you guys have requested continuances for things like this," Kurtz said. "This is the second time you've done this with a lot of people here. They are not able to call in on Zoom. You want them to come back again just to look at your picture?"

"We don't want it," someone called out.

Torres asked the audience to be respectful and said after the vote he will look into getting Zoom access for the Sept. 28 meeting.

Abbott warned Ojserkis this must be the last continuance.

"Let your client know this is enough," Abbott said.

Resident Brett Barbin asked if the public could speak before Ojskeris left, and Torres denied the request, further angering the crowd.

"This will blink in all of our windows," said Nicole Jastrzembeski after the vote. She lives on South Boulevard on the intracoastal waterway.

Others said it would lower their property values and negatively affect the proposed development of luxury homes on Bader Field.

"They think they will spend millions to buy homes there, with this blinking monstrosity?" said Linda Kemmerer, who lives in the Chelsea View Condominiums.

The company wants to put a double-sided electronic sign 24 feet from homes, while zoning requires a 500-foot buffer.

City zoning also allows a maximum gross surface area for the billboard of 60 feet, and the proposed billboard has a surface area of 378 feet; and a maximum pole sign height of 30 feet, while 55 feet is proposed.

In its lawsuit, Garden State Outdoor says the buffer is too large to be reasonable.

“The city’s 500-foot residential buffer requirement for billboards effectively bans billboards in many areas ... particularly entrances to and exits from the city, where billboards would normally be most properly located,” said the lawsuit, filed by Justin D. Santagata of Cooper Levenson. “At the same time, the city has many larger billboards near or abutting residential districts throughout the city.”

Garden State Outdoor LLC sued Atlantic City on April 3, after the Zoning Board denied a conditional variance to the company.

That application has been slightly changed and come back to the board.

The city has not denied Garden State any constitutional rights, said attorney for the city Steven S. Glickman, in his response to the complaint.

He also said Garden State did not show that the billboard as proposed would not harm the city.

The city is seeking dismissal of the case, while Garden State wants the judge to reverse the Zoning Board’s previous denial and declare the 500-foot residential buffer for billboards unconstitutional.

The company has filed similar lawsuits against Somers Point, Middle Township and Upper Township.