GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Most people in the municipality would agree the intersection of Quail Hill Boulevard and Old Port Road attracts many cars.

But a disagreement has broken out over whether enough traffic exists to try to improve the intersection, and if so, what form that improvement should take.

Close to one hour of the three-hour Township Council meeting Tuesday was taken up with a prescheduled discussion of the intersection.

Tina Vitello attached her name to a flyer distributed within the 55-and-older Four Seasons at Smithville active retirement community. She also attended Tuesday's meeting to speak to the council.

"The truth of the matter is that when we became residents of Galloway, we brought lots of tax dollars and receive no schools, no teachers, no buses, nothing to make this town suffer financially," the flyer said. "Now, it's time we speak up and ask for something like a safer intersection."

There are many accidents at the intersection, ranging from minor fender benders to serious accidents resulting in injuries, the flyer said.

"Our villages need to be protected from the constant speeding and screeching of cars on these roads, it has become horrible and with all new developments, it is only going to get worse," the flyer said. "Four-way stop, blinking lights, anything would be better."

Mayor Anthony J. Coppola said the township trimmed some brush back so the signage would be more visible, and the signs are also cleaned.

Police Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Welsh, a supervisor in the township's Traffic Safety Unit, said he conducted a speed study at the intersection over a 4½-day period, which is the beginning of a traffic study. The speed limit is 45 mph, but the average speed is 41 mph, Welsh said.

The Manual of Uniform Traffic Devices has to be followed when it comes to the installation of any traffic controls, Welsh said.

During a 12-month period, there needs to be five accidents, Welsh said. The most accidents were two within a calendar year at that intersection, he said.

"A stop sign to me is not warranted," Welsh said.

Coppola said he is pretty committed to making the intersection safer. He said he has seen motion-activated, flashing red lights, which Welsh said may be an option.

"I want to make sure we are doing it the right way," Coppola said. "The engineer's office will be looking at it."

Resident Dominic Moretti said some incidents are never documented at the intersection because people don't want to deal with insurance companies, and recreational vehicles come down Old Port Road to head into the woods.

"A lot of elderly people don't realize they are coming to that corner there," Moretti said. "Traffic is going 50 or 60 mph. ... It's a dangerous intersection for a lot of people who are not aware of Old Port Road traffic."

Vitello said four years ago, the residents cut back the bushes at the intersection themselves.

Resident Kevin Walls rides his bicycle and had a contrary opinion. There is not a speeding issue on either road, but there is a perception issue with Four Seasons. It is not an unsafe intersection, he said.

"We do have a problem there," Coppola said. "We want to create safe intersections for everyone in town. ... We will continue looking at that intersection."

In other township news, council:

Adopted an ordinance recommended by the township's Planning Board that said a redevelopment plan proposed by Osprey Rehabilitation, also known as Select Medical, for Jimmie Leeds Road is consistent with the township's master plan. The vote was not an approval for the project.

Discussed the redevelopment agreement with Grasshopper Farms for an indoor marijuana facility during the public comment portion of the meeting. Louis N. Magazzu appeared representing Grasshopper Farms about a dispute concerning the rehabilitation of greenhouses. The mayor told Magazzu to talk to either the engineer's office or the redevelopment office.

Warned of an increase in car burglaries and thefts in the township and the county. Coppola was told by a police officer that one juvenile was arrested 10 times for stealing vehicles. The mayor reminded the audience to lock their car doors and take their keys inside the house with them.

Listened to Kevin Walls, of Smithville, who is a member of the township's citizens budget committee, as he expressed concern there is no written agreement that spells out the services and obligations between the municipality and the township Ambulance Squad. A contract will be voted on by the council at a future meeting, township Manager Chris Johansen said.