GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council appointed the law office of Brian D. Huen of Northfield as its municipal tax lien attorney during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

The township put out a request for proposals for a tax attorney because it has a large number of foreclosed properties, Mayor Anthony Coppola said.

"Typically, when someone doesn't pay taxes in town, it goes to tax sale, and if no one bids on it at tax sale, it reverts back to the municipality," Coppola said.

The problem is the township is still responsible for paying the school and county taxes on that property, Coppola said.

"As most people know, Galloway Township's portion of the taxes is less than 25 cents on the dollar. The rest of it goes out to schools and the county, so we are paying 75 cents on the dollar in taxes on property we are not collecting any taxes on," Coppola said.

A couple of years ago, the township identified 100 parcels of land for potential foreclosure, Coppola said. Huen's job will be to attend to the next batch of parcels and "get these properties back into township hands, so we don't have to pay school and county taxes on them anymore," the mayor said.

The township received bids on its RFP from three attorneys, and the recommendation was made to hire Huen's firm, Township Manager Chris Johansen said.

"We had our solicitor do it in the past, and the solicitor is doing other things. We just thought it would be a good idea to have one attorney focusing on 100 blocks and lots to foreclose on," Johansen said.

The previous township solicitor did it, but not at his solicitor rate, Coppola said. It was a higher number because it was specialty work.

"This one actually came in at the same price as the one a couple of years ago, so we are doing pretty good, I think," Coppola said.

In other township news, council:

Purchased one 2023 Dodge Charger to replace a damaged police vehicle for $36,617. The township deliberately avoids having police vehicles that are more than 10 years old, Coppola said.

Looked to invite Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera to educate the council about his opposition to wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean. There was a conversation about whether to hold the meeting in the municipal government building or possibly Stockton University's Galloway campus.

Discussed a memorandum of understanding between the township and the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, which Johansen said he would hopefully have together in time for the council's first meeting next month.

Decided changes needed to be made if the township carnival will be held again next year. About 100 young people were running around and fights broke out during the event held earlier this month, Coppola said.

Brought up the fact that the township celebrates its 250th birthday next year. Coppola mentioned the idea of concerts in the park and fireworks.