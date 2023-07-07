GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Planning Board on Thursday examined a plan to build a rehabilitation center on Jimmie Leeds Road and determined it adheres to the requirements of the township's master plan.

The recommendation on the Osprey Rehabilitation Redevelopment Plan will be sent to the Township Council, which may vote on it during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday or at a later date, Rich Clute, who is a member of the Planning Board and the Township Council, said after the meeting.

The resolution recommending the plan passed unanimously without discussion from the Planning Board or the public.

Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation agreed in September to have Select Medical acquire its licensed beds, with which Select will build a new rehabilitation hospital, operating under the Bacharach name. The new facility will provide treatment for various ailments, including brain injuries, cancer, spinal-cord injuries and strokes.

In 2018, the mayor and council declared a section of the township on Jimmie Leeds Road an area in need of redevelopment.

Select Medical approached the township and asked to redevelop the site of the former Louie's Bar, said Jen Heller, who works for township planner Polistina & Associates.

In 2020 or 2021, the board approved the site for AtlantiCare to build a 60,000-square-foot building, Heller said.

"After COVID, the approvals were still in effect, but Select Medical approached the township and asked to redevelop the site for an inpatient rehab facility," Heller said. "They (Select Medical) will still have to come back with a site plan, back to this board, so we will have a shot at reviewing it for site plan and consistency there."

Heller said the project promotes economic development and strengthens the township's ratable base in a nonresidential district, promotes positive aesthetics along Jimmie Leeds Road and develops land with sensitivity to the environment and in accordance with environmental rules and regulations.