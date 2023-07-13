ATLANTIC CITY — First lady Jill Biden will appear Thursday at the National Governors Association Conference in the resort.
She will be speaking to leaders about workforce training and education.
Biden will also speak about preparing high school and community college students for high-earning jobs when she appears for a lunch session with governors and their spouses at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The first lady is expected to give her presentation from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., according to the conference's agenda.
The National Governors Association, which is chaired by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, was founded in 1908.
As the "voice of the leaders of 55 states, territories, and commonwealths," the association gives governors opportunities to collaborate and discuss public policy and leadership at the state, national and global levels, according to its website.
