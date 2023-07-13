ATLANTIC CITY — The nation’s first lady shared memories of growing up in South Jersey and defined “Bidenomics” as a way to create good-paying jobs for the middle class in a brief speech Thursday at the National Governors Association’s meeting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“All four of my grandparents lived in Hammonton,” Jill Biden, 72, told the crowd of more than 20 governors and their spouses in a ballroom where security was tight and media kept to a corral in the back. “I spent every single weekend until I was a teenager in Hammonton.”

Biden lived in eastern Pennsylvania and Mahwah, Bergen County, according to her biography, but worked seasonal jobs in Ocean City to save money for college, she said.

“I worked in Ocean City two summers,” she said. “That’s how I got money for the extras. I feel like this is home.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hosted the meeting as chair of the association this year but on Friday will turn the chairmanship over to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican.

Biden, who was met at Atlantic City International Airport by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. about noon, focused on the need to educate young people for good-paying jobs offered by technology companies and other emerging industries.

She encouraged governors to invest in postsecondary education other than a four-year college degree. And she said the U.S. Department of Transportation, under the 2021 infrastructure bill, recently made it possible to use highway funds to train people to build roads and bridges.

“Because bridges and highways, they can’t be built without workers,” Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden to appear Thursday at National Governors Association Conference in Atlantic City First lady Jill Biden will be appearing at the National Governors Association Conference at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Thursday to discuss education and job-preparation matters.

Apprenticeships lead to great jobs in the trades with associates degrees, said the community college professor with a doctorate in education.

“We are creating millions of these jobs in growth industries like clean energy and manufacturing,” Biden said. “They pay well and often don’t require four years of college. ... This is Bidenomics. That’s what he said he was going to do.”

The NGA has declined to release a list of the governors who attended, but visible in the audience were prominent Democrats like New York’s Kathy Hochul, who got a shoutout from Biden over federal funding for the Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey. Hochul is on the association’s Executive Committee.

Hirai Shinji, the governor of Tottori Prefecture — Japan’s equivalent of a state — was there to learn more about the U.S. governors association, he said, and invited governors to a similar meeting later in the month in Japan.

Shinji is the president of Japan’s National Governors Association, he said, and traveled with another Japanese governor to Atlantic City for the first time for the meeting.

“I told the governors in America we are sharing common problems, including maternal and infant health and disaster preparation,” Shinji said.

His prefecture and Vermont have a sister-state relationship, he said, and he has sent a message of sympathy to Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott over devastating floods there this week.

Right after Biden’s talk, Murphy told the governors about a field trip.

School integration group seeks sitdown with Murphy in Atlantic City On the opening day of the National Governors Association summer meeting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a group of about 30 school integration advocates tried to see Gov. Phil Murphy but were turned away at the meeting entrance.

“We’re going to the Kennedy home in Brigantine,” Murphy said of the home owned by Patrick and Amy Kennedy there.

The home is full of Democratic memorabilia that is worth seeing, Murphy said.

Patrick Kennedy is the son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, and Amy was the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District in 2020. She lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who was also reelected in 2022.

Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), a multistate coalition of casino workers, said the group sent a letter to Biden before her speech, alerting her to their working conditions in the only type of indoor public space in New Jersey where smoking is allowed.

“We’re sure you’ll notice the dangerous odor of cigarette smoke when you walk inside the casino,” wrote CEASE co-leaders Pete Nacarelli, Lamont White and Nicole Vitola in the letter. “While this is a temporary experience for you ... it’s the reality that we face every day when we go to work.”

New Jersey passed the New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act 17 years ago, which banned smoking in all indoor public areas and workplaces except casinos and casino simulcast facilities.

A bill to close the loophole is pending in the state Legislature, even though about 75% of lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors and Murphy has said he will sign it if it passes.

GALLERY: First lady Jill Biden speaks at National Governors Association meeting