EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee lent a sympathetic ear Wednesday to a local youth organization seeking help with bathrooms during home football games.

Dominic Branca, president of the Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization, said that on any given Saturday or Sunday, as many as 2,000 people show up for its football games at Veterans Memorial Park off Ocean Heights Avenue.

"Our restrooms cannot handle the traffic," Branca said. "We have a reputation in Atlantic County for having the grossest bathrooms in the league. I've been yelled at by moms, dads and grandparents on the sanitary conditions. I have seen comments on Facebook and youth football pages."

EHTYO home games take place five or six days of the calendar year, Branca said. He asked for public works to come through maybe three times on game days to police, restock and clean the bathrooms.

"They do get bad. For years, we have been dealing with those toilets backing up and overflowing," Branca said. "Sometimes, people do flush things down the toilet that shouldn't be flushed down the toilet, and I have to ask volunteers to go in there and pull things out of the toilet to get them working again. I feel bad personally as the president."

At away games in Mays Landing, Pleasantville and Atlantic City, Branca said he sees people from those municipalities' public works departments cleaning the bathrooms and emptying the trash. Veterans Memorial Park only has one men's room and one ladies room, he said.

Egg Harbor Township approves lead inspections for rentals The Egg Harbor Township Committee on Wednesday adopted an ordinance concerning lead-based paint inspections. An inspector will investigate every single-family, two-family and multiple rental dwelling in the township for lead-based paint through visual assessment and dust-wipe sampling.

"We are picking up trash. Trash cans are overflowing. It's almost like Woodstock out there" after a 13-hour day at the fields, Branca said.

Committeeman Ray Ellis suggested someone from public works could be paid overtime or work part time to keep the bathrooms clean.

"We are in the season now. This has got to be fixed," Mayor Laura Pfrommer said, adding the first home game is Sept. 8. "We will figure something out."

After the meeting, it was agreed that a public works employee would be paid overtime to be present at the home football games, Pfrommer said.

In other township news, the committee:

Decided a public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on establishing pickleball court hours at M.K. Betterment Park on Atlas Lane Road.

Extinguished all public rights of a portion of Victory Drive, formerly known as Walnut Avenue, and a portion of Rhodes Avenue.

Made a special emergency appropriation in the amount of $200,000 for contractually required absence payments resulting from employee retirements by the township and authorizing the issuance of special emergency notes in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000 for the costs.

Appointed Thomas D'Intino and Christopher Breunig to fill unexpired terms on the Emergency Management Council.