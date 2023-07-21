EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee agrees with the state: Motels and other rental properties in the municipality should have no walls with lead paint.

On Wednesday, the five-member Republican committee adopted an ordinance concerning lead-based paint inspections. An inspector will investigate every single-family, two-family and multiple rental dwelling in the township for lead-based paint through visual assessment and dust-wipe sampling.

This will be a countywide effort that fulfills a state mandate, Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.

"This tries to clean up some things legislatively that might not have been cleaned up in the past," Pfrommer said.

Adults exposed to lead paint can suffer from diminished motor skills, dizziness, fatigue, headaches, high blood pressure and memory loss, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said. Even small levels of exposure to lead paint can harm adults.

A dwelling unit in a single-family, two-family or multiple rental dwelling shall not be subject to inspection and evaluation for the presence of lead-based paint for reasons including that it's been certified to be free of lead-based paint, was built during or after 1978 or has a valid lead-safe certification.

If lead-based paint hazards are not identified, the township's authorized lead inspector or the owner's private lead inspector shall certify the dwelling as lead safe on a form prescribed by the state Department of Community Affairs, which shall be valid for two years.

Property owners shall provide evidence of a valid lead-safe certification and the most recent tenant turnover to the township at the time of the inspection and maintain a record of the lead-safe certification, which shall include the name or names of the unit's tenant or tenants, if the inspection was conducted during a period of tenancy.

The fee for visual assessment inspection performed by the township's authorized lead inspector shall be $375 per unit. The fee for a dust wipe sampling inspection performed by the township's authorized lead inspector, including up to 10 samples, shall be $515 per unit.

In the event of an emergency, the fee will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The penalties for a violation will be as follows:

If a property owner has failed to conduct the required inspection or initiate any remediation efforts, the owner shall be given 30 days to cure the violation.

If the property owner has not cured the violation after 30 days, the property owner shall be subject to a penalty not to exceed $1,000 per week until the required inspection has been conducted or remediation efforts made.

The ordinance took effect immediately.

In other township news, the committee:

Authorized a shared-services agreement with the Atlantic County Improvement Authority for participation in a countywide lead inspection program.

Authorized the execution of a development agreement with Mile High 3 LLC of Shrewsbury, Monmouth County, which received an approval from the township's Zoning Board in 2021 to build 92 family rental units with 20% affordable housing by refurbishing the existing Harbor Apartments on an approximately 4.83 acre parcel at 2580 Tilton Road. The property used to be a Courtesy Inn.

Applied to the state Green Acres program for a grant of $750,000 and a loan of $900,000 to fund improvements at Tony Canale Park on Sycamore Avenue. The township has been contemplating a turf field for Canale Park for at least four years, Pfrommer said. The township is getting ready to go out to bid on the project, she said.

Recommended the township enter into an agreement with Nickolaus Construction of Southampton, Burlington County, in the amount of $43,885 to resurface the tennis courts at Bargaintown Park on Delaware Avenue.

Approved a fireworks display about 9 p.m. Aug. 1 by the township Municipal Alliance during the township's National Night Out at Veterans Memorial Park on Ocean Heights Avenue.