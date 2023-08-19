ATLANTIC CITY — A Friday evening recount of the Democratic primary election results for City Council in the city’s Ward 2 found three new votes but left the winner the same.

Incumbent LaToya Dunston still came out ahead with 303 votes to challenger Viana Bailey’s 297, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

That’s a difference of six votes, compared to a difference of three after the Election Day count.

Caterson said the three extra mail-in votes found for Dunston were from ballots filled out too lightly for the Election Day scanner count to pick up. The recount was done by hand by individual counters, and human eyes can pick up the lighter ink.

Bailey won the Election Day machine count 179 to 84 but lost overall due to a large number of mail-in ballots coming in for Dunston.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., a supporter of Bailey, said after the recount that Bailey will challenge the results and ask for a new election.

“We are going to challenge the election,” Small said. “Not to tip any strategy, but the incumbent got 84 votes (to Bailey’s 179) at the polls and ... probably half were assisted by Callaway.”

Bailey filed a lawsuit for a recount and a challenge to the election June 23 that alleged that Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City, assisted 19 voters within the 2nd ward with filling out election forms. The lawsuit charged that more than three of those did not qualify for such assistance.

Callaway, of Atlantic City, is known for helping candidates generate large numbers of vote-by-mail ballots.

The Atlantic City Democratic Committee backed Bailey rather than Dunston, after Dunston supported a Republican for county commissioner over the Democratic incumbent.

Dunston supported GOP candidate Vern Macon, of Egg Harbor Township, over incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City. Coursey is Small’s chief of staff.

After all votes were counted on Election Day, June 6, Bailey was behind Dunston by three votes.

In the Election Day count, Bailey received 179 election day votes, 11 early voting votes, 81 vote-by-mail votes and 26 provisional votes for a total of 297.

Dunston received 84 election day votes, 21 early voting votes, 167 vote-by-mail votes and 28 provisional votes for a total of 300.

After the recount, Dunston had 84 Election Day votes, 21 early votes, 170 mail-in votes, and 28 provisional votes for a total of 303.

Bailey had 179 Election Day machine votes, 11 early votes, 81 mail-in votes, and 26 provisional votes, for a total of 297.

Dunston has long been at odds with Small and filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging Small and other council members conspired to get her out of office.