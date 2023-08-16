BASF has agreed to permanently preserve about 1,000 acres to protect groundwater resources at a former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant site it acquired in Toms River, and where it continues to clean up a plume of chemical waste in groundwater.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and BASF Corp. said Wednesday they have approved a revised, final settlement agreement after taking public comments for 120 days and making changes to the proposed settlement based on those comments.

In addition, BASF will fully design and implement nine natural resource restoration projects on 375 acres of the preserved land, the DEP said.

The projects include a proposed environmental education center, walkways and natural resource interpretative aids.

The 1,255-acre property at 277 Oak Ridge Parkway is the site of the former Ciba-Geigy Corp., a specialty chemicals business that ran chemical manufacturing operations from 1952 to 1990.

It was put on the Superfund list in 1983 and BASF acquired the site while remedial activities were ongoing and continues those efforts today, the DEP said.

The state Health Department found 87 children in Toms River, which was then known as Dover Township, were diagnosed with cancer from 1979 through 1995.

The cancer rates for girls were higher than the state average, but not for boys.

Where child cancer rose, some want polluted land left empty State officials and the current owner of the site think the fenced-off land, with restoration work, could again be fit for the public.

In 1992, Ciba-Geigy paid $63.8 million to settle criminal charges that it illegally disposed of hazardous waste, and it and two other companies reached a $13.2 million settlement with 69 families whose children were diagnosed with cancer.

The company paid millions of dollars in fines and penalties on top of the $300 million it and its successors have paid so far to clean up the site. The new preservation work is expected to cost another $30 million.

The final settlement is available at dep.nj.gov/cgrestoration.

The DEP published notice of a proposed settlement Dec. 5 and extended the public comment period twice to allow for more public participation, including a DEP-hosted public engagement session in Toms River on March 13.

Public comments were accepted through April 5, for a total of 120 days, and the DEP made several changes in response to comments:

BASF will pay $500,000, up from $100,000, to the DEP’s Office of Natural Resource Restoration for damage assessment and project oversight.

Fifty acres of additional land have been designated for conservation, environmental compliance and public access.

BASF must provide adequate funding for long-term maintenance of the restoration projects outlined in the agreement, and that maintenance period was extended from 10 years to 20 years.

BASF will remain legally responsible for all the restoration projects unless and until the DEP approves the transfer of the obligation.

Manufacturing on the site included the production of industrial dyes, pigments, epoxy resins and plastics. Production ended in 1990, and all operations ceased in 1996. As a result of discharges of hazardous substances, the site was placed on the National Priorities List in 1983 as a Superfund site under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Remediation activities include excavation and capping of contaminated source areas and the pumping and treatment of contaminated groundwater. All necessary measures have been and continue to be taken under an EPA remediation process to ensure the site is protective of human health and the environment. The agreement will not impact any of BASF’s remaining remediation obligations.