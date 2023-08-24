Charles Laspata, a union electrician from Millville, filed petitions in the spring to challenge Republican incumbent Michael Testa for his 1st Legislative District Senate seat.
It does not sound like he’s done much about the campaign since then.
Democratic leaders in Cape May and Cumberland counties say they have not heard from Laspata, and attempts to contact the candidate through email, social media and by phone have been unsuccessful.
“We haven’t had any contact with him,” said S. Harvey Roach, chairman of the leadership committee for Cape May County Democrats. “The candidates were picked in Cumberland County and introduced to Cape May County.”
But there does not seem to be any more contact with the candidate from the Cumberland County party.
“He hasn’t spoke to me,” said former Cumberland County Democratic party Chair Nancy Sungenis on Tuesday. She led the party when Laspata filed petitions to run. The current party leader, Kevin McCann, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Laspata has not withdrawn from the race, but he’d be easy to miss. His name does not appear on a flyer for a “meet the candidates” event the Cape May County Democrats plan to hold remotely Sept. 18, at which his running mates, Assembly candidates Damita White-Morris and Eddie Bonner, are set to speak.
He also is missing from the candidate profiles on the respective websites of the Cumberland County and Cape May County Democratic parties.
In his second term in office, state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has b…
He has no campaign website of his own, and there is little activity on his personal Facebook page. The website of New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission does not show any of the required campaign finance forms have been filed for the primary election.
Campaign finance forms for Testa from June show his campaign had more than $230,000 left at the end of the primary.
Finance reports from the Assembly side show Republican incumbents Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan with a closing balance of $31,440 at the end of an uncontested primary, while Democrats White-Morris and Bonner did not raise any money.
“It’s possible the Democrats have been busy raising money all summer,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. But he said there does not seem to be any campaign activity from Laspata at all. That includes actions that don’t cost the campaign anything, such as communicating with news media or filling out a questionnaire for Ballotpedia.
“It is tough to be a Democrat these days in the 1st District and in much of South Jersey, which has trended Republican in recent elections,” Froonjian said Monday. “But I think it’s a fair question for the media and voters to ask whether this is a candidacy in name only or will the candidate or the slate actually be out seeking votes or running ads.”
Meanwhile, Testa appears to be a rising star, building a statewide profile despite being in the minority party in the Senate.
The district — which encompasses all of Cape May County, most of Cumberland County and three towns in Atlantic County — had once been firmly Republican, but then-Democrat Jeff Van Drew put together a team that kept the district blue for a decade before running successfully to succeed U.S. Rep. Frank Lobiondo, R-2nd, in 2018, bringing that seat to the Democratic column for the first time since Bill Hughes announced he would not run for reelection in 1994.
Van Drew became a Republican in his first term, throwing his support behind then-President Donald Trump, shortly after Testa, Simonsen and McClellan flipped New Jersey’s 1st District to the GOP, ousting Van Drew’s picks of Bruce Land, Matthew Milam and Bob Andrzejczak.
The 2nd Legislative District has hosted the top-spending race three times since 2001 and ranked in the top five six times, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. This year, however, spending has been light so far.
That was a relatively close race, but the GOP team’s reelection effort in 2021 was not, with the incumbents far outpolling the Democratic challengers that year.
This spring, Republicans challenged Laspata’s place on the ballot, according to a story in the New Jersey Globe in April, which stated that Laspata had gathered just 115 signatures for his place on the primary ballot. A judge was not convinced enough of those signatures were invalid to remove him from the ballot, the news story states.
Who is running for office in South Jersey during the November general election?
The 2023 general election is scheduled for Nov. 7. As part of our coverage, The Press of Atlantic City will preview races that will impact local communities.
The list presented was collected from public records. Candidates may provide additional information including links to their social media pages and photographs, to newstips@pressofac.com. Please use the subject line "election preview."
Board of Education candidates will also be added over the next week or so.
To see specific towns in Atlantic County click here: Absecon, Atlantic City, Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township, Corbin City, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Folsom, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Linwood, Longport, Mullica Township, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic, Somers Point, and Weymouth Township.
To see specific towns in Cape May County click here: Avalon, City of Cape May, City of Cape May Point, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Township , West Cape May, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Woodbine.
To see specific towns in Cumberland County click here: Bridgeton, Commercial Township, Deerfield Township, Downe Township, Fairfield Township, Greenwich Township, Hopewell Township, Lawrence Township, Maurice River Township, Millville, Shiloh Township, Stow Creek Township, Upper Deerfield Township, and Vineland.
To see specific towns in Ocean County click here: Barnegat Township, Beach Haven, Eagleswood Township, Lacey Township, Little Egg Harbor Township, Long Beach Township, Ocean Township, Ship Bottom, Stafford Township, Surf City, and Tuckerton.
Republican incumbent Dennis Levinson will be challenged by Democrat Joyce Pratt in the race for the county executive office.
Republican Alexander C. Clark IV will challenge Brendan Santangelo for a seat on city council representing the 1st Ward. The seat is currentl…
Democrat incumbent Aaron "Sporty" Randolph will be challenged by Republican Matthew McGrath for a four-year seat on council representing the 1…
Republican Joseph Baruffi will run unopposed for the mayor's post. Former Mayor David Zappariello has decided not to run for re-election.
Incumbent Republican Mayor William Ruggieri will be challenged by Ronald Stone.
Republican Kelly Yeats and Democrat Nikki Nichols will be running for a three-year term on City Council. Councilmen William Collins decided no…
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the City Council. Democratic incumbents Ryan Rodriguez, Karl Timbers and Mason Wright will be chal…
Republican incumbents Paul W. Hodson and Laura Pfrommer will be challenged by Democrats Trina T. Jenkins and Lisa M. March for their three-yea…
Republican incumbent Linda Givens will be challenged by independent Joe Venezia for a three-year seat on City Council.
Republican Glenn Smith is running unopposed for mayor. Current Mayor Greg Schenker has decided not to run.
Republican incumbents Anthony Coppola, Tony DiPietro and Rich Clute will be challenged for their seats on Township Committee by Democrats Robe…
Republican incumbent Arthur Schenker and Democratic incumbent Judy Link will face off for a three-year seat on Council.
Six people are running for three seats on Town Council. Republicans Eric Adkisson, Joseph Caruso Jr. and Adam Re are running against independe…
Incumbent Carl Tripician is running unopposed for a three-year term on the Longport Board of Education.
Republican Charles Muller will be running unopposed for a three-year seat on Township Committee. Muller defeated current Committeeman Christop…
Democrat Charles Oglebsy will run unopposed for a seat on City Council representing the 1st Ward.
Incumbent Republican Michael Turner is running against Democrat Shawn M. Busch for a seat on Council representing the 1st Ward.
Republican Dennis Tapp and Democrat Susannah Morgan Slaughter will face off for the mayor's office. Mayor Jack Glasser has decided not to run …
Incumbent Republican C. Peter Keiffenhiem will be challenged by independent Chris Egbert for a seat on Township Committee.
Incumbents Alexis Batten Binder and Lois A. Scarpa are running unopposed for three-year seats on the borough's Board of Education.
Incumbents Sharon Lee Kustra, Larry Reed and Janet VanPelt are running unopposed for three-year seats on the city's Board of Education.
Peter J. Manzo Jr. is running for a three-year term on the city's Board of Education.
Republican incumbents Scott J. Turner and Thomas Van Artsdalen will run unopposed for seats on Township Committee.
Seven candidates are running for two seats three-year seats representing the township on the Lower Cape May Regional Board of Education.
Republican Christopher Leusner is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee. Current Mayor Tim Donohue decided not to run.
Incumbent Republican Salvatore T. Zampirri, Sr. is running unopposed for an at-large seat on City Council.
Seven people are running for three three-years seats on the Ocean City Board of Education. Incumbents Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes and Robin Shaffer…
Incumbent Kerry E. Mullane was the only person for two three-year seats on the Sea Isle City Board of Education.
Republicans Robin Casper, an incumbent, Tim Carey, and independent Kara F. Sweet are running for seats on the Borough Council.
Republican incumbent Curtis T. Corson is running against independent Jon K. Grubb for a seat on Township Committee.
Incumbent Kathleen Elwell is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Lower Cape May Regional Board of Education representing West Cape May.
Incumbents Kelly Phillips and Lynn Quinlan are running for three three-years terms on the Wildwood Board of Education.
Incumbent Justin Ferarco will be challenged by Joelle Tenaglia for a three-year seat on the Wildwood Crest Board of Education.
Republican incumbents David Bennett and Hector Cruz are running unopposed for seats on City Council.
Democrat incumbent Robert A Austino will face off against a Republican in the race for the county sheriff's office.
Incumbents Erica Mosely, Albert Morgan, and Kenny Smith-Bey are running unopposed for three three-year seats on the Bridgeton Board of Education.
Republican Ronald L. Sutton and Democrat Temika Langston-Myers are running for a seat on Township Committee.
Republicans Dominick Patitucci and John A. Wolbert and Democrat John J. Stanzione Sr. are running for two seats on Township Committee.
Republicans incumbents Edward Bart and Stephen Byrne are running unopposed for seats on Township Committee.
Republicans Kelsey M. Bayzick, an incumbent, and Jeffrey W. Shimp are running unopposed for seats on Township Committee.
Republican incumbent Elmer "Skip" Bowman is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee.
Incumbent Republican Joseph Sterling is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee.
Four people are running for three three-year seats on the Millville Board of Education. Incumbents Michael Beatty and Jeff Lambert will be cha…
Incumbent Republicans Jeffrey Knerr and Medeia Willis are running unopposed for seats on the committee.
Republican incumbent Dale F. Cruzan Jr. is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee.
Republican incumbent James Crilley is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee.
Six people are running for three three-year seats on the Vineland Board of Education. Incumbents Makema Douglas, Cedric Holmes, and Dennis Riv…
Republican incumbent Jeffrey W. Moran is running against Democrat Charles D. Bauer in the races for the county surrogates office.
Republican incumbents Joseph Marte and Alfonso Cirulli are running against Democrats Charles J. Cunliffe and Ronald J. Naples for two seats on…
Incumbent Paul F. Sharkey is running against Jennifer Tomlinson for a three-year seat on the Southern Regional Board of Education representing…
Republican incumbent Michelle Sysol is running unopposed for a seat on Township Committee.
Republican incumbent PeggySue Juliano is being challenged by Democrat Kaitlyn Triano for a seat on Township Committee.
Republican incumbents Ray Gormley and John Kehm are running against Democrats Lisa Stevens and Charles Griffin for seats on Township Committee.
Incumbent Danielle Hagler is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Long Beach Island Consolidated School District Board of Education …
Republican incumbent Kenneth Baulderston is running against Democrat Rita Ann Kopacz for a seat on Township Committee.
Republican incumbents David Hartman and Edward English are running unopposed for seats on Borough Council.
Incumbents Chris Taylor and Heather Tatur will be challenged by Joseph Mangino for two three-year seats on the Southern Regional Board of Educ…
Republican incumbent Brian Martin and Keith Vreeland are running unopposed for seats on Borough Council.
