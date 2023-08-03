SOMERS POINT — Atlantic County officially opened its campaign headquarters Wednesday, with new Assembly candidate Lisa Bender joining other candidates in talking to supporters.

But there was a sad aspect to the celebration.

Margaret “Peggy” Capone, the Democrat nominated to run for county executive against longtime incumbent Republican Dennis Levinson this year, died early Tuesday, Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said. She was 60.

The county committee is meeting Aug. 9 to officially adopt its new slate of legislative district candidates, and will also choose a new candidate for county executive at that meeting, Suleiman said.

Suleiman announced Capone’s death in a Tuesday email to members.

“I join the entire Atlantic County Democratic Committee in expressing my sadness over the passing of Margaret “Peggy” Capone after an extended illness,” Suleiman wrote.

“In addition to being a passionate and committed Democratic volunteer and activist, Peggy served honorably for years as a member of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education,” Suleiman said.

Capone and her husband, Chris, also developed software for casino games around the world through their company, Vantage Business Systems.

Hamilton Township couple creates software for casino giveaways MAYS LANDING — The secret can finally be revealed. Chris and Peggy Capone are the ones who g…

The Press profiled the couple in 2010. They created the Chicken Challenge game that allowed the high-rolling hens to play against human gamblers, and other software for casino promotional giveaways, that story said.

During its run from 2001 to 2003, Chicken Challenge was one of the wackiest and most successful marketing promotions in the casino industry. Peggy Capone recalled in amusement that gamblers actually thought they were pitted against the chickens in a game of tic-tac-toe for a $10,000 prize.

Bender, 47, is the former executive director of the Patcong Creek Foundation and a real estate agent working with Long & Foster in Ocean City. She is also an artist and photographer, and is married to an Ocean City firefighter. She and her husband have two sons, ages 15 and 17.

Bender joined the 2nd District ticket after state Senate candidate Victor Carmona, of Pleasantville, dropped out of the race, saying he wanted to focus on his responsibilities as a Pleasantville council member and business owner.

Former Assembly candidate Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, then moved up to run for Senate for the Democrats.

Fitzpatrick is a current Atlantic County commissioner-at-large and senior director of finance and administration at Visit Atlantic City, the sales and marketing group that supports the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Her running mate for Assembly is Alphonso Harrell, 60, of Egg Harbor Township. He is known as “The Kindergarten Marine” for both teaching kindergarten in Atlantic City and being a Marine Corps veteran.

The new headquarters is at 415 New Road, Suite 5, in Somers Point, next to Dunkin’.