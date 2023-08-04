NORTH WILDWOOD — James Cafiero, who spent decades representing the 1st District in Trenton and remained a beloved figure in local politics after he retired two decades ago, has died. He was 94.

“Jimmy Cafiero’s a legend. There’s no bigger political figure in my lifetime,” said Michael Donohue, chairman of the Cape May County Republican organization and a former Superior Court judge. “He was a real mentor to me. I’m going to miss him terribly.”

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian mentioned Cafiero’s passing in a Friday email to residents.

“Jim served as our state senator for 24 years and also as a state assemblyman and assistant county prosecutor,” Gillian wrote. “Please join me and Michele (Gillian) in recognizing a remarkable career of public service and extending deepest condolences to Jim’s family and friends.”

Members of the Cafiero family were not immediately available to comment Friday.

By all accounts, Cafiero’s friends were plentiful and dedicated.

Jerry Thornton, a long-serving member of Cape May County’s governing body who retired last year, described a visit to Trenton with Cafiero, well after Cafiero left office: “People were coming over and shaking his hand.”

Thornton described Cafiero as both a friend and as someone dedicated to the district he served.

Donohue told a similar story, of visiting the Statehouse in Trenton with Cafiero more than a decade after he left the Senate. He brought along 10 boxes of apple fritters from Britton’s Bakery in Wildwood Crest, which Donohue had to carry while Cafiero handed them out.

“He was a rock star walking through the halls, handing out fritters and talking to people,” Donohue said.

Cafiero had a distinctive, rapid-fire way of speaking, unloading phrases in machine-gun bursts before pausing for the listener to catch up. While both Thornton and Donohue described him as an important figure in South Jersey’s political history and a giant in the area’s Republican politics, they also emphasized his kindness.

“He was just a solid guy, and he was down to earth. There was no pretense about him,” Thornton said.

Cafiero’s father, Anthony J. Cafiero, served in the state Senate from 1949 to 1953, the year James Cafiero attended Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

James Cafiero served in the state Assembly from 1968 to 1972, when he was first elected to the Senate. He served until 1982, and then returned for another stint, representing the district from 1990 to 2004.

He previously served as the Cape May County assistant prosecutor, and had a private law practice.

Throughout his career, Cafiero was described in media reports as devoted to his wife, Patricia, who had three sons.

Well after leaving politics, Cafiero remained involved, showing up for Republican election night gatherings and reaching out to elected officials and the occasional reporter with ideas and proposals.

According to his obituary, a Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Ann’s Church (2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood). A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 11. Internment wiil take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery (1056 Seashore Rd., Cape May). Family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital.