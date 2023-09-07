BRIGANTINE — Members of the city's governing body joined other local officials in opposing a plan to house migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

City Council on Wednesday passed a resolution stating, as other officials have, that Atlantic County lacks ample "housing, food, education, healthcare and basic needs" for migrants.

“Council is very concerned that the lack of appropriate resources and accommodations will lead to inhumane conditions, putting the immigrants in a potentially life-threatening situation," Mayor Vince Sera, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday. "The Biden administration should really look for a location that is better equipped to meet the basic needs of such a large influx of immigrants.”

In passing the resolution, council asks Gov. Phil Murphy to prevent the plan from happening.

The Democratic governor has said he shares local lawmakers' stance.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or frankly elsewhere in the state,” Murphy said on News 12 New Jersey’s “Ask Governor Murphy” program last week. “You need scale, enormous amounts of federal support, resources that go beyond anything that we can afford.”

Copies of the city's agreed-upon stance would be forwarded to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, county Executive Dennis Levinson and other elected officials, according to the resolution. The commissioners passed a similar resolution Tuesday.

The city further urged President Joe Biden to reexamine current immigration policies.

"If the Biden administration has a real desire to increase immigration to the U.S., then they should create opportunities for people to come to our country legally," Sera said. "The idea of bringing people illegally into the U.S. and then having them live in sanctuary states or cities is wrong. By doing so, the government is forever trapping people in a situation where they are living in our country, but never really allowing them to fully receive the benefits and protections of being a legal citizen."

Officials across Atlantic County have condemned the plan first unveiled through a report by Bloomberg. In its report, the news outlet said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent to New York City officials a list of 11 federally owned properties that could be used to house asylum seekers, including the airport in Egg Harbor Township.

Both the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center operate on the property.

Meanwhile, local immigrant advocates on Tuesday held a news conference in which they condemned what they called hateful rhetoric toward migrants by elected officials because of the airport plan.