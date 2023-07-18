NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners approved a new six-year contract with the union representing prosecutor's agents at their meeting Tuesday.

Prosecutor's agents are civil, non-sworn staff, but all have special skills and perform vital jobs supporting prosecutors, county Prosecutor Will Reynolds said in a phone interview late Tuesday.

The new collective bargaining agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, and ends Dec. 31, 2025, according to a summary of the agreement provided by County Counsel Jim Ferguson.

It raises starting salaries to $40,000 effective Jan. 1, 2021, rising to $43,000 effective Jan. 1, 2024, according to the summary.

It also awards percentage increases to the base salary for each year, from 2% in 2020 to 2.5% in 2021, to a high of 4% in 2022. The last three years give 3% annual increases.

"One person does all the cellphone dumps, one handles Megan's Law and makes sure sex offenders register, some do discovery, one agent is assigned to obtain discovery from the Atlantic City Police Department," Reynolds said.

The discovery agent digitized the process and set up a system where the county can get information on cases and evidence more quickly, he said.

Of about 17 agents in the office, half are unionized and half not, Reynolds said, depending on the terms under which they were hired.

Some are retired law enforcement officers, others younger people interested in law enforcement careers.

"One gentleman is retired law enforcement, and all he does is forfeitures," Reynolds said. "He's the one that processes the money through the forfeiture accounts. It stays in the account pending the outcome of the case."

The agents had worked without a contract for about three years, Reynolds said, and it has been one of Reynolds' goals to get all employee contracts renewed.

Reynolds has been in the job about a year.

The county also negotiated using NJ Direct 2030 as the new base health benefits plan starting with open enrollment at the end of this year. It is a less expensive plan than the one currently in place.