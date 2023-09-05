NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners introduced a $2.38 million bond ordinance at its meeting Tuesday to fund the second building at the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.

The ordinance will have its public hearing and second reading vote at the commissioner's Sept. 19 meeting.

The building, which is estimated to cost about $18.5 million to complete, would be built in a partnership with the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, which will obtain additional funding needed, according to the ordinance.

County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday he is hoping the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will provide $10 million toward construction.

In 2021, the U.S. Economic Development Administration gave the county a $3 million grant toward construction of a second building.

"We're hoping the state will see the merits of this and come on board, but this is going to happen. If we have to finance it ourselves we will," Levinson said. "But I believe the governor has seen the merits of this."

The bond ordinance appropriates $2.5 million to cover design and construction of the building at the county-built facility, and issues $2.38 million in bonds to finance it. The county will provide the $120,000 difference in cash.

Levinson said the county hopes to hold a groundbreaking in October and begin construction in December.

The 40,000-square-foot site has been cleared for it, Levinson said.

Permits are in hand, NARTP President and CEO Howard Kyle said Tuesday.

According to its website, at full buildout the park will consist of seven multistory buildings with high-speed connectivity to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center laboratories that replicate the National Airspace System.

An FAA laboratory is located in the first building of the research park, which opened in June 2019. The NARTP has agreements in place to allow members to jointly work on mutually beneficial projects with the tech center and Atlantic City International Airport.

The Improvement Authority managed the construction of the first NARTP building for the county, which is completely occupied.

On June 1, the park announced it had entered into an agreement to create a test and evaluation corridor to develop unmanned aerial systems and automated advanced air mobility technologies.

Officials representing U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, the NARTP and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance signed the agreement.

“This agreement ... will demonstrate the NARTP’s ability to facilitate aviation research,” NARTP Board Chairman Mark Loeben, a retired Air Force major general and current American Airlines captain, said at the time. “USTRANSCOM and AMC are major players in aviation. Their interest in working with the NARTP helps to advance both the development of the NARTP and the emerging aviation industry in New Jersey’s Atlantic County."

Under the agreement, the parties will develop a prototype dual-use East Coast test and evaluation corridor for the demonstration, development and evaluation of military, commercial, academic and federal drone and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft technologies. The idea is to develop future strategic airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.

NARTP has also worked on the Airfield Autonomy Initiative with Air Mobility Command and the FAA that tests and demonstrates automated lawn mowing, foreign object debris sweeping and perimeter patrol for military and civilian airfields, according to Kyle.

Earlier this year the NARTP was awarded a $2.249 million congressionally directed spending request to advance the Airfield Autonomy Initiative.