ATLANTIC CITY — A cooperative effort between the city and county law enforcement and casino executives over the past year has led to far fewer homeless in tourist areas, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Friday.

Hundreds of people who have committed crimes have been taken off the streets into drug or alcohol treatment or incarceration, Reynolds told participants in the biweekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting at City Hall.

The effort has doubled the population at the county jail and filled the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City, Reynolds said, “because we are enforcing the law.”

Reynolds said Atlantic County is number one statewide in not remanding cases.

“Our average is below 20%, the average is 48% for the state,” Reynolds said. “We have had success in keeping those cases ... as opposed to remanding to a local ordinance and fine.”

Atlantic County Superior Court judges are first in the state for detention hearings, he said.

“Atlantic County had 10% of the total detentions in the state for the first quarter of 2023,” Reynolds said.

With a population of about 275,000 out of 9.3 million in New Jersey, the county has less than 3% of the state’s population.

“Police officers feel empowered to do their job,” Reynolds said. “They feel valued we keep cases, we are successful in detaining them. ... If they charge someone, the case is taken and prosecuted.”

Many of the cooperative programs have grown out of the biweekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings, run by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Reynolds said.

At the same time, law enforcement is focused on helping people kick drug and alcohol addiction, Reynolds said.

In the first two months of the expansion of Sheriff Eric Scheffler’s Hope Exists outreach program in May and June, the program put 217 people into drug or alcohol treatment, Reynolds said.

“I concur 100%,” police Chief James Sarkos said of Reynolds’ report. “It’s inspiring to see the detention rate increased and cases not remanded. That has helped tremendously.”

Hard Rock ready for governors

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City General Manager Mike Sampson said his casino hotel is ready for next week’s National Governor’s Association meeting in the resort.

“We are locked and loaded there, and ready to go,” Sampson said. “We will have a lot of governors and chiefs of staff.”

Increased patrols on the Boardwalk by city police, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Boardwalk Ambassadors and casino security personnel have greatly improved the experience of walking on the famous boards, he said.

CRDA Executive Director Sean Pattwell said he expects the authority to expand the number of ambassadors and provide supplemental funding for Hope Exists to allow it to operate on weekends.

“I don’t see why that won’t pass in week or so,” Pattwell said.