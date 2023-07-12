Atlantic County has received a $147,000 state grant to fund a feasibility study for a centralized emergency dispatch call center.

“Atlantic County continues to work with our municipalities to find cost savings through shared services,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement about the Local Efficiency Achievement grant Tuesday.

Thirteen municipalities adopted resolutions supporting the study after the county executive received initial letters of request from the Atlantic County Fire Chiefs Association, Atlantic County Firefighters Association and the Atlantic County EMS Association, county officials said.

“Atlantic County remains one of only four counties in the state without some form of a centralized emergency dispatch center,” Levinson said. “We attempted this before, but this time I am told we have solid support from the fire and EMS communities. This grant will enable us to hire a consultant to study several elements involved in creating a successful multi-use center before proceeding.”

Levinson previously attempted to initiate a dispatch system to handle all emergency calls countywide, but towns that supported it early on later changed their minds after new officials were elected. The project fell apart in 2016, after years of work and spending about $351,000 on designs for a proposed $31 million building to be built on land to be donated by Stockton University.

The county also recently received a $45,000 grant that will allow it to purchase a pair of portable traffic lights that will be available to municipalities as needed at no cost to them, county officials said.

Portable traffic lights may be used in place of flagmen to help control traffic flow in construction zones, during localized power outages and as a temporary replacement for a damaged or inoperable traffic pole.

“Making portable traffic lights available to towns saves them the expense of having to individually purchase them for relatively sporadic use,” Levinson said.