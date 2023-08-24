Atlantic County Democrats have chosen Joyce Pratt, of Galloway Township, to run for Atlantic County Executive after the death of Margaret “Peggy” Capone.

Capone, the Democrat nominated to run for county executive against longtime incumbent Republican Dennis Levinson this year, died Aug. 1 at age 60.

“The best way to honor Peggy’s legacy is to continue her campaign,” Pratt said in a Wednesday press release. “I’m honored that I can do a small part in carrying her torch, and I look forward to doing my part to ensure that all of our Democratic candidates have the greatest likelihood of success.”

Pratt, who ran unsuccessfully for Galloway Township committee in 2015, is a small businesswoman who owns and operates T&J Associates and the Oneal Group.

T&J Associates provides workplace training and investigations on behavioral issues to include equal employment opportunity and affirmative action for employees, conducts mediation meetings, and interacts with government for minority and female equity, the press release said.

The Oneal Group assists nonprofits and businesses with grant writing and communications.

Pratt is a graduate of Stockton University and holds various educational certificates. She volunteers with her church and is a member of the Cape Atlantic District United Methodist Women.