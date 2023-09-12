The Atlantic County Democratic Committee has warned the mailing house used by the county via letter that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 7 general election must go out by the state deadline of Sept. 23, or the committee may sue, Chairman Michael Suleiman said Tuesday.

“Today, we’ve put the county’s mail house on notice that there will be consequences if they don’t do the right thing and deliver ballots in a timely manner to voters,” Suleiman said of about 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots. “We would certainly have legal recourse. Obviously we don’t want to get into that position.”

In response, county Deputy Counsel Anthony Pagano sent a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday to the Democrats, saying it was inappropriate and unacceptable to interfere with a county contractor.

“Aside from the fact that your claims lack merit under the governing statute, the county is very concerned with your decision to issue what could be viewed as a threat to a county contractor, particularly when the contractor is engaged in the election process,” Pagano wrote to Elliott Almanza, attorney for the Democrats.

Pagano said the Democrats must “cease and desist any further attempt to intimidate, direct or otherwise interfere with any contractor or other entity retained by the county in connection with the election process.”

“I just hope we don’t end up losing a third party vendor who has worked for the county a long time,” county Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican, said of Universal Mailings in Piscataway, Middlesex County. “They probably do the the mailing for 11 to 15 counties in the state.”

Only three companies print and handle mailing for election materials for New Jersey’s 21 counties, Giralo said.

“A silly cease and desist letter doesn’t stop us from monitoring this issue and certainly doesn’t stop us from taking appropriate action,” Suleiman said after hearing about the response. “Just do the right thing and we can live and fight another day.”

Suleiman said ballots were supposed to begin being mailed by Sept. 24 last fall, but Universal did not get them to the U.S. Postal Service until Sept. 29.

Bailey contests primary election, but Nov. 7 ballots already at printer Viana Bailey, one of two Democratic candidates for Atlantic City's 2nd Ward council seat, has filed a lawsuit to contest the June 6 primary and seek a new election.

Ballots will go out on time this year, and they went out on time last year, Giralo said.

State law specifies a date by which vote-by-mail ballots must “commence” being sent, which is 45 days before the general election.

“Mr. Suleiman should understand the word commence,” Giralo said. “It means begin. It doesn’t mean every ballot gets mailed the same day.”

Giralo said his office mailed some ballots out by the state-mandated date of Sept. 24 last year, and will mail some by Sept. 23 this year.

“Mailing has always commenced on that day. It’s multifaceted. He likes to confuse the thing,” Giralo said of Suleiman. “If the mailing house took a couple of extra days to mail them out, there was no harm, no foul. We began the process.”

This year’s general election ballots have already been delivered to Universal, Giralo said.

Last year’s delay resulted in many Atlantic County residents getting their mail-in ballots as late as Oct. 3 or 4, Suleiman said, for the election held Nov. 8.

A delay of days can cost people votes, he said.

“Let’s say the ballots go out late and a candidate loses by five votes,” he said. “If they went out on time, you could make the argument (that delay cost them the election).”

He also blamed the delay for a low level of return of mail-in ballots.

But Giralo said 50% to 60% are not returned each year.

Earlier this year, Atlantic County Democrats secured a promise from the county that mail-in ballots would be sent to voters via first-class mail, as required by state law.

At the time, Giralo said the county had long used green-tag election mail to send the ballots, as eight other counties do. It is not a form of bulk mail but is handled much faster, Giralo said.

But in the interest of meeting the letter of the law, Giralo said the office would now require its printer and its third-party mailing house to use first-class mail.

The move was expected to triple the cost of mailing for the general election, going from 22 cents per ballot to 88 cents per ballot.

The two do agree on one thing, however. State law should be amended to include both the commencement date and a date by which all mail-in ballots must be delivered to the post office.

“I agree with him with that,” Giralo said. “There’s a lot of points of agreement with us. I just don’t want him to cost us a vendor. It’s not like I have 400 mailing houses out there I could go to.”