Atlantic County residents interested in careers as plumbers, electricians, mechanics, carpenters and more can learn about entering these fields through a free Apprenticeship and Trades Career Expo this month.

The expo, sponsored by the Egg Harbor Township School District and the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alder Avenue Middle School, 25 Alder Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

Representatives from various unions and trades will be available to provide information and answer questions.

“For those looking for a career path that doesn’t require four years of college yet provides a comfortable salary, a trade career may be an ideal fit,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “And many trades provide apprenticeships and on-the-job training to let you hit the ground running in less than two years.”

For more information, contact Egg Harbor Township Schools at gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us. or 609-653-0100, ext. 1017, or the Workforce Development Board at kuhn_francis@aclink.org or 609-485-0153, ext. 4805.

Anchors for Equity Kickoff Aug. 22

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and local anchor institutions will host a kickoff event for the Atlantic County Anchors for Equity program Aug. 22.

The event will include a discussion of workforce issues and what the community needs to address them. Participants will help create a shared fact base around the regional workforce with data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia including demographic conditions and future trends.

Anchor institutions include health care providers, educational institutions, local governments and more that have a vested interest in making their communities healthy, safe and contributors to the regional economy.

The kickoff will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Stockton University, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. There is no fee to attend, but participants must register in advance at acchamber.com. Click on “Events.”

Sponsors include the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Atlantic County government, the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College, AtlantiCare, Shore Medical Center and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.

Arts and history grants

Applications for 2024 state arts and history grants are available through the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, the county said.

The program regranted more than $221,000 to 26 local nonprofits in 2023 for projects that promote art or history and provide public benefit and accessibility.

Applicants must attend two free grant writing workshops.

The first will be 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and will cover "The Narrative: Writing a Winning Proposal."

The second will be 6 p.m. Aug. 23 and will cover "The Budget: Diversify Resources and Spend Wisely."

The workshops are mandatory for new organizations to the program or for those returning after a hiatus, according to the county.

Both workshops will be held at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. Registration is required and is available at atlantic-county.org/cultural-affairs, where the grant applications are also available.

Grant funding is provided through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission. Deadline for submission of all grant applications is Oct. 13.

For additional information, contact Kim Brown at kbrown@aclsys.org or 609-909-7309.

Mosquito spraying in Egg Harbor City

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled a ground spray for portions of Egg Harbor City after mosquito samples collected from 10th Avenue and Duerer Street in Egg Harbor City were confirmed positive for West Nile virus.

The ground spray application will take place, weather permitting, between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday, August 4, using Zenivex E4 RTU, the trade name for etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol.

The area to be treated is bounded by Philadelphia Avenue, Beethoven Street, New Orleans Avenue, Duerer Street, Buffalo Avenue, Esslair Street, Chicago Avenue and Fichte Street, the county said.

People do not need to take special precautions during mosquito control spraying, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But people may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application; keeping windows shut; window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air; keeping children’s toys indoors; keeping pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.

For health information call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948. For more information, visit www.atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.