ATLANTIC CITY — Area residents will be able to remember the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver for her work stabilizing city finances and improving its culture during a memorial service Aug. 31.

Oliver died Aug. 1 at age 71. Her family has not released the cause of death.

The local memorial service, which follows services in Trenton and elsewhere, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, off Arctic Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

"We will show our love and affection for Lt. Gov. Oliver," City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said Friday. "We will make two announcements in reference to her."

The service is open to all, Shabazz said.

Oliver, as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, oversaw the state takeover of the city under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

Shabazz said her nephew Charles Oliver will attend, as well as acting DCA Commissioner Kim Holmes.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Oliver, when in the Assembly representing a district covering much of Essex and part of Passaic counties, had first opposed the state takeover of the resort under Gov. Chris Christie.

Then she supported Small when he became mayor and the takeover was a done deal.

“She told me, ‘You’ve got your shot. I’m going to support you in every way possible,’” Small said.

Oliver, the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in New Jersey, had often talked about wanting to retire to Atlantic City.