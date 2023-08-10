ATLANTIC CITY — The first recipients of the "Mayor Marty Small Sr. Scholarship" received their $10,000 checks in a ceremony Wednesday at City Hall.

They were oversized checks, however. The actual funds will be sent in two payments to the colleges they will attend, city officials have said.

One hundred of the scholarships are being given to Atlantic City High School seniors or graduates this year, funded by $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds that will cover the scholarships for a total of three years.

“We wish you the best of luck on your journey,” Small told the students. “It’s not easy, but don’t ever give up. There’s nothing that you can’t overcome, trust me. I’m proud of each and every one of you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Small announced the scholarship in May.

Small is a graduate of the high school, and his wife, La'Quetta Small, is the superintendent of the city's school district.

Fifty of the selected students are graduating high school seniors, and the other 50 are city high school graduates who are rising sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in a college, according to the city.

Applications for the next 100 scholarships are expected to be released in early 2024. The Scholarship Committee formed by Mayor Small will have regular meetings this fall to address scholarship criteria and other potential adjustments, officials said.

GALLERY: Atlantic City mayor presents scholarships