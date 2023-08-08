ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a recount in the 2nd Ward City Council race, in which two Democratic candidates are just three votes apart, a Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday.

Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said the recount will take place Aug. 18.

"A recount is all paper ballots and all machine ballots," Caterson said.

The candidate backed by the municipal Democratic committee, Viana Bailey, was just three votes behind incumbent Democratic Councilwoman LaToya Dunston after all ballots were counted in the June 6 primary election.

Neither Bailey nor Dunston could be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., however, celebrated the decision and said it was telling that Dunston got only 84 votes at the polls on Election Day to Bailey's 179.

"I told people from day one this election is far, far, far from over," Small said. "This was a process. We'll take it from here."

After the initial count, Bailey received 179 election day votes, 11 early voting votes, 81 vote-by-mail votes and 26 provisional votes for a total of 297.

Dunston received 84 election day votes, 21 early voting votes, 167 vote-by-mail votes and 28 provisional votes for a total of 300.

Bailey sued for a recount June 23, and Dunston sought to have Bailey's suit dismissed.

Machine recounts will be done by the Superintendent of Elections office, Caterson said, and recounts of paper mail-in and provisional ballots will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the board offices in Mays Landing.

Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said Tuesday the time has yet to be set for the machine recount.

Bailey seeks recount in Atlantic City's 2nd ward primary race ATLANTIC CITY — Democratic committee backed candidate Viana Bailey has sued Atlantic County …

Bailey also sued to contest the election based on what she alleges was improper assistance to voters in filling out ballots, particularly by Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City.

The lawsuit alleges Callaway assisted 19 disabled voters in the 2nd Ward with filling out election forms, and more than three of those did not qualify for such assistance.

The judge did not address that portion of the lawsuit, Caterson said, but told Bailey she could bring it up again after the recount is complete.

Callaway is known for helping candidates generate large numbers of vote-by-mail ballots through his get-out-the-vote efforts.

Bailey's attorneys filed the petition June 23.

Dunston had angered the municipal Democratic committee after she supported a Republican candidate for Atlantic County commissioner in the district covering Atlantic City.

She supported GOP candidate Vern Macon, of Egg Harbor Township, over incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City. Coursey is Small's chief of staff.

Dunston has long been at odds with Small and filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging Small and other council members conspired to get her out of office.